Center for Family Services’ ‘Havana Nights’ Brings Cuban Heat and Community Spirit to Palm Beach

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Board (Left to Right) Theodora Pace, CEO Todd L’Herrou, Board Chair Karen Swanson, Barbara Pendrill, Carol Messmore, Jose Cano, Gary Walk (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Havana Nights Co-Chairs Theodora Pace, Barbara Pendrill (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) CFS Palm Beach County’s Todd L’Herrou, Sharon L'Herrou (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

Elegant Palm House benefit supports mental-health and family-empowerment programs across Palm Beach County

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County transported guests to the vibrant streets of Havana at its sold-out “Havana Nights” fundraising event at the historic Palm House in Palm Beach. The Cuban-inspired evening blended Latin flair, cocktails under the palms and high-energy entertainment with a powerful mission to expand access to mental-health care for vulnerable children, families and individuals across the region.Guests gathered poolside for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before moving indoors, where lively Latin beats set the tone for gourmet Cuban-inspired food stations, a cigar-rolling station, an immersive rum-tasting experience by West Palm Beach’s own Revenge Rum, and a spirited live auction. The setting at Palm House, with its Old-World glamour and tropical ambiance, offered an ideal backdrop for an evening that celebrated both Cuban culture and Palm Beach style.The event was co-chaired by social philanthropists Barbara and Andrew Pendrill and Theodora and Anthony Pace, whose leadership helped bring together an engaged host committee including Nancy Bush, Nancy Haviland, Bella Rapp and Crystal Tropeano, plus a dynamic community of supporters committed to strengthening local mental-health resources.Community Supporters included Mental Health Champions Holly Jolly Foundation and Carlynn & Larry Silverman Family Foundation, Mental Health Heroes James and Nancy Bush, Mental Health Advocate Lora Drasner, and Mental Health Ambassadors, Tim and Nancy Haviland, R & M Hagan Family Fund, Dr. Norman & Mia Rowe, Karen & Dan Swanson, Barbara & Andrew Pendrill, Theodora & Anthony Pace, and many other supporters.Community Partners included Palm House, One Sotheby’s Rapp Tropeano Group, Sebass Events & Entertainment, SoCOOL Events, Revenge Rum, and Jay Zeager Auctions. Auction Partners included Rowe Plastic Surgery, Koi Design Group, Gatchò Stile by Giacomo La Rosa, Ehrlooms, Serena Uziyel, Danielle Rollins, Terra Bella, Kantis, Bikes Palm Beach, Pretty Picnic, Palm Beach Charters, Fred Astaire Dance Studios West Palm Beach, Trevini Ristorante, Stage, Hive Bakery and Café, Evo Italian, Table 26, Zenhippo, Z Jewelers, Heather Lynn Photography, Vagabond Apparel and Vagabond Kids.Proceeds from the event will support the Center for Family Services’ counseling, recovery and youth-program services, ensuring that critical mental-health and family-empowerment programs remain accessible to those who need them most. Since 1961, the Center has played a vital role in helping individuals and families heal from trauma, navigate life transitions and build healthier futures through evidence-based care and wraparound support.Havana Nights also served as the official launch of the Center’s 2025–2026 season campaign, which will culminate with the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheonat The Breakers Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026. Music icon Priscilla Presley will keynote the signature fundraiser, co-chaired by Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda, continuing the Center’s tradition of pairing high-profile events with high-impact philanthropy.For more information about Havana Nights, the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheonor to support the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, please visit www.ctrfam.org About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

