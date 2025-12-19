Holiday Gift Guide Rounds Up Giftable Experiences and Seasonal Events Through Year-End

Drawing Room at The Baker House 1650 (photo credit: @mixmediaplus) Holiday Chocolates from Mariebelle New York (photo credit MarieBelle Chocolates) OneArt Space (Photo credit: OAS) Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) Logo Book Cover: Experiencing Transcendence: The Freedom of Recovering from Addiction and Trauma

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the holiday season well underway, plan a special night out or complete your gift shopping for everyone on your list with these unique get-togethers, gourmet goodies, fashion brands, inspirational reads, and a vacation. Family, friends, and significant others can revel in the finer pleasures that bring joy, happiness, and personal development this holiday season and beyond.For a gift that truly amazes, these exclusive finds are everything your loved ones will likely adore.For a Cozy Country StaycationThe Baker House 1650If travel to the English Cotswolds is not an option this holiday season, why not be transported to a country estate imbued with the character of an English manor House in East Hampton, New York ? The Baker House 1650, led by Antonella Bertello is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor. There’s a balance of old-world charm with modern conveniences and amenities.The Baker House 1650, 181 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937For more information, please visit www.bakerhouse1650.com For an under-the-radar holiday gift, The Baker House 1650’s “Baker Boutique” quietly deliv-ers elevated finds, from its signature home-and-beauty touches and gift certificates to the stand-out Peruvian Collection, featuring one-of-a-kind, hand-knit scarves crafted by artisans using tra-ditional techniques in fibers like baby alpaca and pima cotton (many priced around $125+), with pieces linked to Misión Huascarán/Knitting Hope. Manocha Bespoke’s range of Cashmere Hats will keep heads warm while thinking about his bespoke tailoring service.The Baker House 1650, 181 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937For more information, please visit www.bakerhouse1650.com For The EpicureanEnjoy the Holiday Magic of MarieBelle ChocolatesThe MarieBelle New York 2025 Holiday Collection features a thoughtfully curated assortment of 16 giftable confections. Highlights include standout offerings such as the Versailles Gourmet Chocolate Gift Set, Holiday Desire Gift Set, and Palais Royal Vintage Book Gift Set, alongside holiday chocolate ganache assortments in a range of sizes, from petite 2-piece treats to a dra-matic 100-piece showstopper. The collection is rounded out with seasonal specialties like Marie Antoinette’s Chocolate Ganache Cake, a peppermint dark chocolate bar, and Aztec Dark Hot Chocolate Gift Box. All items are presented in refined, festive packaging and designed to suit everything from stocking stuffers to elevated corporate gifts. Stay tuned for the brand’s 25th An-niversary celebrations in 2026.MarieBelle New York (Soho), 484 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013MarieBelle at the Pierre Hotel, 2 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065MarieBelle at The Kitano Hotel, 66 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, please visit www.mariebelle.com IG: @MarieBelleNY | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X/T: @MarieBelleNYFor the FashionistaHiTechMODAFor the fashion fan on your holiday list, hiTechMODA’s shows at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) (Friday, February 13th – Saturday, February 14th, 2026) is a giftable ticket to a runway-forward weekend at The Edison Ballroom in Times Square, featuring an independent NYFW-style production with international designers and models and options to attend shows on Friday even-ing or Saturday’s full-day programming.HitechMODAFor more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmodaFor the Art LoverOne Art SpaceMaryAnn Giella McCulloh & Mei Fung, co-owners of One Art Space Tribeca NY art gallery offer art-forward holiday gifting through its online store, with shippable picks spanning collectible artworks (including multiple Al Diaz “SAMO” pieces listed at $600) and coffee-table-worthy art books from signed, numbered limited editions by HEKTAD! and COPE2 to titles featuring Nicholai Khan, Sunhe Hong and Marco Vacchi, generally priced in the $150–$200 range. For NYC shop-pers who prefer to browse in person, the gallery is located at 23 Warren St. and lists daily hours from noon to 6:00pm. Stand by for new additions linked to the upcoming February 2026 exhibi-tion of works by Purvis Young.For more information, please visit https://oneartspace.com Give the Gift of Helping OthersThe Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF), the East End’s only open-admission shelter, relies on donor support to care for every animal that comes through its doors. Contribu-tions fund veterinary services, adoption programs, community outreach, and crucial facility im-provements that ensure a safe environment for the animals and families it serves. While their “unconditional Love” Gala is still several months away during the summer of 2026 you can sup-port their work today by donating at: https://southamptonanimalshelter.com/donate/ Animal Ashram founded by Leesa Rowland is a non-profit dedicated to protecting homeless, abused, and vulnerable animals of all kinds. Rooted in principles of compassion and Ahimsa, the organization provides funding to sanctuaries, rescue centers, and caregivers while raising public awareness about animal suffering in shelters, factory farms, and labs. Its mission includes advocating for humane treatment and championing an “Animal Bill of Rights.” To support, please visit: www.animalashram.org In Palm Beach County, the Center for Family Services relies on year-end giving to sustain mental-health counseling, crisis response, and family support services that protect the most vulnerable residents and help them build stronger futures. While waiting for their signature Old Bags Luncheon on February 18th with special guest Priscilla Presley and hosted by co-Chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda you can support their work by visiting: https://ctrfam.org/ways-to-give/ Gifts for the MindYogmata Keiko AikawaFor a truly meaningful holiday gift, consider sponsoring a loved one’s NYC workshop experience with Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first female Himalayan Siddha Master. A rare, limited-capacity program at the Japanese American Association of New York (49 West 45th Street) that includes Darshan (public talk), a two-day Himalayan Meditation Workshop and the option for Siddha Dik-sha (initiation), with participants encouraged to reserve early and direct workshop inquiries han-dled through the site’s contact form.Visit https://www.japanese-meditation.com/ for more information.Experiencing Transcendence: The Freedom of Recovering from Addiction and TraumaBy Richard Taite and Constance Scharff, PhD.Experiencing Transcendence: The Freedom of Recovering from Addiction and Trauma (re-leased October 2025) is a timely, conversation-starting gift for anyone interested in mental health, healing, and personal transformation—co-authored by addiction recovery expert Richard Taite, founder and executive chairman, Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa and chairman, 1 Method Centers, and resilience researcher Constance Scharff, PhD. Challenging the idea that addiction must be managed as a lifelong “chronic illness,” the book reframes recovery as a complete, achievable process rooted in trauma healing, compassion, and connection, and intro-duces a newly defined “sixth stage” of change—Transcendence—designed to move readers beyond maintenance into lasting wholeness. Blending neuroscience insights, composite case studies, and practical exercises, it offers a hopeful, actionable framework for post-traumatic growth and genuine freedom.For more information, please visit www.experiencingtranscendence.com The Perfect Stocking StuffersThe Charisma FactorBy Leesa RowlandLeesa Rowland, author of the best-selling self-help/motivational book Discovering the It Factor within You: Developing Your Charismatic Personality, has released the sequel titled The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life. The book is available now in stores nationwide and electronically.Published by Hatherleigh Press, the 224-page self-help book follows the release of Rowland’s first book, Discovering the It Factor within You.The paperback version ($15.95) is available at Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Penguin Random House, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, IndieBound, Powell’s and Amazon. The eBook version ($12.99) is also available on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Google Play Store, Kobo.For more information, visitleesarowland.net.Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life by What You GiveBy Jean ShafiroffThis inspirational book by philanthropist, TV host, author, human rights and animal advocate, Jean Shafiroff encourages aspiring philanthropists to build the fulfillment of giving into their lives. Drawing from her experiences in philanthropy, the volunteer fundraiser, leader and spokesperson authored the practical guide to modern giving, Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life by What You Give to empower all individuals to get involved in the act of charitable giving.Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life by What You Give, in its second printing, is available in select bookstores and from Barnes & Noble & Amazon in hardcover and paperback.Manners That Matter MostBy June Eding, Foreword by Norah LawlorEtiquette is one of the most valuable assets a person can have and adopting proper skills will be to your benefit this holiday season. Now in its third printing, Manners That Matter Most is finally available in a convenient paperback format so you can bring this valuable guide with you wherever you go.Knowing how best to present yourself, and how to deal with others in a direct, effective manner, is paramount in all personal, professional, and social relationships. In Manners That Matter Most – the Easy Guide to Etiquette at Home and in the World – published by Hatherleigh Press, researched and written by June Eding, with a special foreword by Norah Lawlor – covers topics from introductions, greetings and thank-you’s, to the etiquette of modern technology. Look out for Norah’s upcoming first book, Mom’s Book of Wisdom: Timeless advice from My Mother and Yours in 2026.Manners That Matter Most, in its third printing, is available from Amazon.com & Barnes & Noble Bookstores in paperback.IG: @HatherleighPr | F: HatherleighPress | X/T: @HatherleighPrFor your Hamptons Holiday CelebrationsSouthampton Social ClubSouthampton Social Club will ring in 2026 with its New Year’s Eve Celebration on Dec. 31, 2025 (7:00pm – 4:00am), with tiered packages—from Silver ($95++ pp) featuring a four-hour open bar (9:00pm – 1:00am) plus passed/stationary hors d’oeuvres (doors 9:00pm), to Gold ($150++ pp) adding a four-course dinner (seatings 7:00pm – 8:00pm, based on availability), and Platinum ($200++ pp) including your own table all night, bottle service, and one bottle of premi-um liquor and champagne (seatings 7:00pm – 9:00pm, based on availability).Southampton Social Club, 256 Elm Street, Southampton, NY 11968For more information, please visit: www.southamptonsocialclub.com Union Burger BarUnion Burger Bar in Southampton is keeping the holiday season festive with a lineup of weekly specials that make it easy to gather, snack, and stay awhile. Think Taco Tuesday with half-price tacos, weekday Happy Hour (Monday to Friday, 3:00pm – 6:00pm) drink deals, Wednesday Night Trivia paired with $5 burgers (dine-in, starting from 6:00pm), and Bingo Night every Friday at its Bowden Square spot.Union Burger Bar, 40 Bowden Square, Southampton, NY 11968For more information, please visit: https://unionburgerbar.com

