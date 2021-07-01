Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of West Hollywood/Beverly Hills Sierra Towers Penthouse

Sierra Towers Penthouse, 9255 Doheny Road #PH1 & 2, West Hollywood, CA This glass-surrounded penthouse spans the entire 32nd floor Featuring 4,000 square feet of outdoor living area and 360-degree unobstructed views Sierra Towers, an architecturally significant mid-century building, rises higher than any other building in its proximity An ideal West Hollywood/Beverly Hills location, just off the Sunset Strip

The power of Concierge Auction’s database is unmatched and brought a strong field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction, ultimately resulting in a strong price—all within just 48 days.” — Aaron Kirman, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the highly sought-after Sierra Towers mansion in the sky, an entire 32nd-floor residence at the intersection of West Hollywood's Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agents Aaron Kirman of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

Listed for $33.5 million, the property sold on the Concierge digital bidding platform after an active auction on June 30.

“Together, our combined efforts resulted in a successful auction for our client. The power of Concierge Auction’s database is unmatched and brought a strong field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction, ultimately resulting in a strong price—all within just 48 days,” stated Kirman.

Coveted by celebrities and renowned for unobstructed views of the Sunset Strip, Downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Hills, the premier residence offers more than 11,000 square feet of uninhibited space for a buyer’s curated and personalized vision, all set atop Sierra Towers, a mid-century masterpiece that has defined luxury living since its inception.

“From the onset of our process, we knew this exclusive, one-of-a-kind property offered a pristine opportunity for any discernible buyer—that, in combination with our world-class marketing, extensive global reach, and 30-day platform, presented premier results for yet another successful hallmark auction,” stated Chad Roffers. “From our recent sales in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and now West Hollywood, our momentum in the California market continues to build, and it’s just a matter of time before we’re back again with our next property.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of the Sierra Towers Penthouse will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

