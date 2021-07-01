Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight - Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc.
Meet Kelly Polakowski, Agency Owner of Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc., providing platinum protection with an elite service insurance coverage in MI and OH
I joined Quantum Assurance because I found a company comprised of true professionals that match my drive, ambition, ethical standards, and commitment to excellence.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Kelly Polakowski, an independent insurance agency owner at Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc. Kelly joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in March 2021 and opened Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc. with her husband, Brian Polakowski as co-owner/business partner in the heart of Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Their insurance agency specializes in auto, home, motorsports, and commercial insurance coverage insuring the states of Ohio and Michigan.
— Kelly Polakowski, Agency Owner of Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc.
Kelly was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and attended LSU earning a Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies in 1999. She then moved to Michigan in 2000 and has been an insurance agent since 2016. Kelly was a previous agency owner for a captive insurance company and won multiple awards. She left the captive insurance world and became an independent insurance agency owner with the help of Quantum Assurance.
Kelly helps find customers the best coverages by:
• Getting to know them by asking pertinent, relevant questions, completing asset reviews, ensuring that they are offering the best coverages to protect what matters most.
• Ensuring they are offered the best rates and coverages by shopping with all carriers available to their independent insurance agency to suit their needs.
• Creating great relationships with their clients by offering platinum protection with elite service so they will trust them with all of their insurance needs.
“I joined Quantum Assurance because I found a company comprised of true professionals that match my drive, ambition, ethical standards, and commitment to excellence." - Kelly Polakowski, Agency Owner of Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc.
"Kelly is an incredible agent! I connected with Kelly and her husband, Brian about Quantum back in the Fall of 2020. Right away I knew these were good people who are determined and are hard-working entrepreneurs. They transitioned out of the captive world and have quickly seen amazing success with Quantum! I’m so proud and excited to see what the future holds for both of them.” - Alesya Flynn, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com.
Connect with Quantum Assurance on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quantum-assurance-international/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QuantumAssurance/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdua0bd60YLxqmFzynjIT7g
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quantumassurance/?hl=en
About Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc.
Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc. takes pride in offering our clients platinum protection with elite service by giving the best coverages available to ensure unrivaled protection with the most competitive rates. We have over 13 carriers to shop so we can find a carrier to suit all needs. Our mission is to provide our clients with exceptional service and value so that they never want to leave Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc. To learn more visit: www.platinumeliteinsurancegroup.com.
For more information contact:
Kelly Polakowski, Agency Owner of Platinum Elite Insurance Group, Inc.
Direct: (586) 371-2211
Email: kelly.polakowski@quantumassurance.com
Web: https://platinum-elite-insurance-group-inc.business.site/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-polakowski
Address: 15 N. Walnut St, Mt. Clemens, MI 48043
Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn