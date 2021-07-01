VT ROUTE 122 Wheelock

VT Route 122 in the area of house number 1171 in Wheelock impassable due to a motor vehicle crash with electrical wires and a pole down. This incident is expected to last until crews arrive and have the roadway clearSpecific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.