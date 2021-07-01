VT ROUTE 122 Wheelock

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 122 in the area of house number 1171 in Wheelock impassable due to a motor vehicle crash with electrical wires and a pole down. This incident is expected to last until crews arrive and have the roadway clear Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Regards

VSP St Johnsbury