PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP (PMG) ANNOUNCES GLOBAL EXPANSION OF ICONIC ITALIAN FASHION BIBLE GRAZIA INTO SEVEN ASIAN COUNTRIES
Grazia adopts an innovative digital-first business model with a strong brand identity for segment specific consumers. Content is distributed across a global multi-channel network with a focus on digital story-telling, video, and social, complemented by qu
THE PUBLISHER OF THE US EDITION OF GRAZIA SIGNS LOI WITH THE MONDADORI GROUP TO LAUNCH IN JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA, TAIWAN, INDONESIA, AND THAILAND
Grazia is one the of the most iconic and most powerful brands in the world, and I am honored to be a part of taking it to new heights. The opportunities that lie ahead have no ceiling.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group (PMG), the publisher of Grazia USA, today announced it has signed a letter of intent with the Mondadori Group to launch the Italian fashion brand Grazia in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand, the latest destinations for the digital-first, global, multi-channel network.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. PMG said it expects to initiate a multi-faceted roll-out of the brand across the territories, commencing in September 2021 through 2022.
Dylan Howard, Chief Executive Officer of PMG, also announced the hiring of industry veteran Brendan Monaghan as PMG’s Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Brands Officer overseeing the expansion into Asia and Grazia USA. He will report to Mr. Howard.
“Luxury brands have made a giant geographical pivot to Asia and have declared their intent to make APAC (Asia-Pacific) a priority,” said Mr. Howard. “As these brands meet the demand of high-spending luxury customers, Grazia will play a pivotal role in engaging with these users throughout innovative, one-of-a-kind digital platforms and trusted, respected editorial content.”
Mr. Monaghan recently returned to the United States from Hong Kong, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Tatler Asia Group overseeing all business, marketing, and event functions for all advertising categories at the media company. Mr. Monaghan’s role included oversight of all Tatler Asia Group assets: eight print editions (including digital and social) and revenue and marketing teams in Hong Kong, Singapore, Greater Mainland China, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand.
Prior to that, Mr. Monaghan led fashion and luxury digital and print sales along with marketing as Chief Fashion & Luxury Officer across Condé Nast’s entire portfolio, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, and GQ, He’s also served as Publisher of Condé Nast Traveler and Senior Vice President of Luxury at The New York Times and Publisher of T: The New York Times Style Magazine.
Mr. Monaghan also will oversee all advertising sales efforts for PMG’s burgeoning international and luxury portfolio, in addition to editorial, business affairs, and consumer marketing.
“Brendan is a natural born leader and true innovator with demonstrated sales expertise across every media platform,” said Mr. Howard. “During his tenure at Tatler Asia Group, Brendan proved that premium content – matched with data and insights – produced across all media platforms is the most powerful combination for creating audience connections. He understands the power of our assets when fully integrated as a sales and marketing experience for clients across multiple countries, simplifying their media buying experience and delivering a more holistic solution to advertising partners at scale.”
“I am thrilled Brendan chose Pantheon and Grazia as his next home upon returning to the United States.”
Mr. Monaghan joins PMG’s talented line-up of executives including Jillian Maxwell, Grazia USA’s Chief Revenue Officer, and David Thielebeule, Editor in Chief and Chief Creative Officer of the U.S. edition. Both will now report to Mr. Monaghan.
Mr. Monaghan said: “I am thrilled to be a part of Grazia's exciting global expansion plans, and to join Jillian and her team. Grazia is one the of the most iconic and most powerful brands in the world, and I am honored to be a part of taking it to new heights. The opportunities that lie ahead have no ceiling.”
Grazia USA has seen unprecedented growth since the launch in October 2020 with Kim Kardashian on the cover, adding 8 million new users in 2021 alone. Graziamagazine.com today boasts 9 million users and 11 million page views to date this year, compared to 683,000 and 852,000 last year, respectively. Growth is projected to increase by 50% by the start of the summer season, with almost 50 percent of the digital audience at the coveted demographic aged 18-34.
“Pantheon Media Group has established itself as a premier partner with a dramatic surge in traffic since Grazia USA launched through the platform graziamagazine.com. The new business model, which has strong potential for development in other markets too, blends authoritative content and a strategic use of data to create a distinctive positioning, addressing the needs and interests of readers," said Daniela Sola, Managing Director International Business of Mondadori Media.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the "Made in Italy" brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
