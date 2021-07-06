Yellow Ribbon Fund partners with First Financial Group in a Bike Ride to Support America’s Wounded Warriors
1 Mission | 2 Days | 3 Routes | Catoctin Mountains. Ride alongside our wounded heroes, and celebrate together at the rider's festival!
First Financial Group, a leading Financial Planning and Wealth Management firm to create the inaugural Yellow Ribbon Ride to support wounded veterans.BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Ribbon Fund, a veteran service organization serving wounded, ill and injured service members has partnered with First Financial Group, a leading Financial Planning and Wealth Management firm to create the inaugural Yellow Ribbon Ride to support wounded veterans.
The fully supported, two-day ride will feature three routes and a rider’s festival with live bands and entertainment. Riders will have the opportunity to ride shoulder to shoulder with military veterans who have regained mobility through the efforts of Yellow Ribbon Fund. The goal of the ride is to raise $150,000 to enable Yellow Ribbon Fund to provide housing near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to family members accompanying active-duty members or veterans undergoing long-term treatment at the medical center. It will also support other critical near-term needs.
“We are a veteran-owned firm, and we honor the sacrifices our servicemen and women have made,” said Lloyd Polmateer, First Financial Group’s CEO. “We are proud to partner with Yellow Ribbon Fund to help provide critical support to those who are serving or have served our country. Our investment in Yellow Ribbon Fund will help enhance the lives of wounded, ill or injured service members by keeping their families together making them stronger during their life-long recovery process.”
Each year, Yellow Ribbon Fund serves more than 1,700 military families. In the first six months of 2020, that number increased by 20 percent. The organization has continued to respond to the growing demand for services even though the pandemic significantly hampered the ability to host in-person fundraising events.
“On behalf of the entire Yellow Ribbon Fund team and board of directors, we want to sincerely thank First Financial Group for this commitment to our organization,” said Meg Lewis, Yellow Ribbon Fund’s chief advancement officer. “This partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. We are honored to be partnered with a firm like First Financial Group for this inaugural ride. We’re limited to around 100 riders this year, so we fully expect to fill up soon. We look forward to The Yellow Ribbon Ride becoming one of the area’s most popular biking events in years to come!”
Riders interested in signing up for the ride can go to https://www.yellowribbonride.com. Companies looking to get involved can sponsor a challenged athlete or provide other support for the ride. There’s a sponsor-rest stop challenge with a prize for the most creative rest stop. Interested sponsors can contact donate@yelloribbonfund.org.
About Yellow Ribbon Fund
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a 501(c)3 veteran service organization, dedicated to serving severely wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members and their families from every branch of the United States Military, following unexpected medical crises. Since our founding, Yellow Ribbon Fund’s priority has been to keep families together during the recovery process for wounded, ill and injured service members. We do this by providing housing and transportation during recovery and with caregiver support when and where it is needed.
About First Financial Group
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, First Financial Group is a complete financial services firm – one of the largest independently owned businesses of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. As part of its commitment to veterans, First Financial Group developed VETSTEPS, the only Department of Labor and Veterans Administration-approved Financial Advisor Apprenticeship which allows Military veterans to utilize their VA Education benefits unencumbered while building a Financial Services career. The VETSTEPS Apprenticeship is currently being deployed nationwide. The firm works with over 150 representatives and 2,500 licensed brokers.
