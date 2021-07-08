Project Boon Announces Free Backpack and Grocery Distribution Event at Westminster Grocery Outlet
Project Boon announces the upcoming Back-to-School Backpack Event to be held at the Westminster Grocery Outlet Center on July 31, 2021.
Every time I’ve volunteered for Project Boon, I feel like I’ve been given something important, and that’s the gratitude of being able to give back and help my community. It’s a rewarding experience.”WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past year was a challenge for students and their parents. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, students who were sent home in March of 2020 continued to engage in remote learning as the 2020-2021 academic year dawned, and many yearned to return to the classroom. Now, students can look forward to returning to their respective schools in the fall of 2021. To celebrate this transition, Project Boon has announced they will be holding a Free Backpack and Grocery Distribution Event at Westminster Grocery Outlet on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
The Project Boon backpack events target regions and districts with high numbers of title 1 schools in them. Title 1 is the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that provides assistance to schools with high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet academic standards. Additionally, Project Boon will be offering and groceries for families who may also be facing food insecurity or other economic challenges.
Chris Suchánek, Executive Director of Project Boon, commented, “After a difficult 2020 school year for both students and their families, Project Boon is aiming to give underserved families in our communities a fresh start as students head back into the classroom.”
The backpack event starts at 10 am on July 31st and is a drive-thru event. Project Boon will provide up to two backpacks per car and will be available while supplies last. Grocery Outlet is located at 15412 Goldenwest St., Westminster, CA 92683.
Project Boon volunteer, Jo, said, “I love that you can see on someone’s face just how much you’ve made an impact on them. Every time I’ve volunteered for Project Boon, I feel like I’ve been given something important, and that’s the gratitude of being able to give back and help my community. It’s a rewarding experience.”
Backpacks and school supplies can be dropped off at Westminster Grocery Outlet. Additionally, organizations, businesses, and individuals who are interested in learning more about how they can volunteer or donate to assist in Project Boon’s mission are encouraged to visit www.projectboon.org for more information.
ABOUT:
Project Boon, based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to make an impact in building connections and aiding underserved communities. The organization executes community-centric events to help in-need community members access food, resources, school supplies, and much more. The organization aims to partner with businesses and individuals who believe in Project Boon’s mission, which is centered on the idea that we live in an interconnected world and possess the innate power to offer a helping hand to others. More information is available at www.projectboon.org.
