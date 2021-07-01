Jackpots Continue to Grow!

Mississippi Match 5 grows to $585,000 for tonight’s drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – The heat is on! The lottery jackpots for Mega Millions®, Powerball® and Mississippi Match 5 continue to rise.

“People definitely get more excited as the jackpots increase!” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt. “Regular players and newcomers alike tend to venture out and try their luck as the jackpots grow.”

Tonight’s drawing for the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is currently an estimated $585,000! This is the 26th draw for the current jackpot. If there is no jackpot winner for the July 1 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, July 3, drawing is anticipated to roll to $620,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000*.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 7th draw for the current jackpot) is currently an estimated $72 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 6th draw for the current jackpot) is currently an estimated $101 million!

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

As a reminder, the MLC headquarters will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

*Starting jackpot is based on sales.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

