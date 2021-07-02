Business Reporter: affordable cancer care will be instrumental to eliminating avoidable deaths globally
How state-of-the art health technology can help bring the achievement of a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) closerLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published by Business Reporter, Gustaf Salford, CEO of Stockholm-based Elekta, a medical device company that manufactures radiotherapy solutions for cancer care, talks with the company’s leaders about brachytherapy, a form of radiation therapy that can save women’s lives and shorten cervical cancer treatment times. If deployed in developing countries, brachytherapy can play a key role in delivering the UN’s goal to reduce mortality from cancer and other non-communicable diseases by a third by 2030.
Every year more than half a million women are diagnosed with cervical cancer around the world, 85 per cent of them in low- and middle-income countries. Combined with efficient diagnostics, increasing the availability of the best cervical cancer treatments in these regions can lead to significantly lower mortality among women, as well as fewer and shorter periods of disruption to patients’ lives thanks to more targeted treatments.
Cutting-edge medical equipment, however, needs to be operated by well-trained doctors and staff to reach its full potential. To this end, Elekta offers educational opportunities that combine online training with face-to-face instruction, and a collaborative platform with peer-to-peer training.
In addition to the medical benefits of treating GYN cancers with brachytherapy, Umesh Mahantshetty MD, Director and Radiation Oncologist at Homi Bhabha Hospital in Visakhapatnam, India, also talks about the economics of investing in the treatment technique in the video. Adding brachytherapy to the radiotherapy service requires a low upfront capital investment, he explains, therefore cash-strapped medical departments can also afford it. Moreover, governments investing in it will also see a quick return, as women who undergo the therapy stand a much better chance of swiftly returning to both their work and family lives.
To learn more about how brachytherapy works, as well as its social and economic benefits, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published with The Economist and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Elekta ••
Elekta is a Swedish company that provides radiation therapy, radiosurgery, related equipment and clinical management for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders. Its brachytherapy solutions, developed and produced in the Netherlands, are shipped to 40 countries.
https://www.elekta.com/
