Eastbound lane impassable near 3575 Waits River Rd Bradford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St Johnsbury

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Waits River Rd in Bradford is impassable on the eastbound side in the area of 3575 Waits River Rd due to a low hanging power line. The westbound lane is still passable.

 

This incident is expected to last until crews are available to fix the low hanging wire. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Stephen Eddy

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

CIDT Member

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

