Transformation Insights welcomes Britt Nichols as a shareholder to its advisory board

EDISON, NJ, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights, a SaaS product company specializing in helping leading organizations transform how they approach large programs, announced today the addition of Britt Nichols to its advisory board.

“We are really excited to have someone of Britt’s caliber on our team. I have known Britt for years and it is a real pleasure to have someone who shares our values and commitment to solving the Transformation Dilemma join onboard” said Transformation Insights CEO, Nathan Gampel.

Britt is currently SVP and former Chief Revenue Officer overseeing the recently acquired ExamSoft, now a division of Turnitin. ExamSoft is a leading exam SAAS platform with assessment management and analytics drivers that deliver powerful, actionable data to assess outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. The software suite enables over 2,000 universities, organization, and certifying bodies to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze result in a secure digital exam environment.

Nathan Gampel founded Transformation Insights to “help companies solve the Transformation Dilemma". According to Gampel, research clearly shows that in spite of investing heavily on transformational change programs "companies are far more likely to fail than succeed.”

Transformation Insights' flagship product, the Kinetic Transformation Accelerator, aims to better the odds through automation and insightful data that will help leaders make better decisions during times of change.

