Swan Island Networks Offers Special Pricing On TX Global Alerting Service To All InfraGard Members
TX Global alert subscriptions at over 50% off the MSRP for single and 5-user licenses for all InfraGard members
TX Global will give members another intelligence option in their continued vigilance against threats to employee lives, corporate property, business reputation, and operational continuity.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks has created a membership benefit for InfraGard members throughout the United States: A TX Global alert subscription at over 50% off the MSRP for single and 5-user licenses. “The InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) is very excited that Swan Island and TX Global have joined as a year-long sponsor in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of InfraGard,” said Kimberly Pratt, Executive Director of INMA. “As a nonprofit, we rely on sponsors to help us fulfill our mission in national security, and the support they give to us is vital to that mission.”
— Pete O'Dell, Swan Island Networks CEO
Swan Island’s CEO Pete O’Dell illustrates TX Global benefits, “With TX Global’s 'all- hazards' and global monitoring approach, subscribers can proactively monitor global threats and risks, and distribute open source alerts within their organizations. TX Global also automatically, continuously, updates command center dashboards.”
“I’ve been a member of InfraGard for years, and I consider it the best Public Private Partnership and information sharing organization,” O’Dell asserted. “TX Global will give members another intelligence option in their continued vigilance against threats to employee lives, corporate property, business reputation, and operational continuity.”
TX Global is updated around the clock, monitoring world events in a host of categories. Members can add geospatial points to watch, and define the alert areas they choose to be notified about.
“The Smart Alert Queue allows subscribers to forward selected Smart Alerts to anyone inside their organization, speeding awareness, sharing intelligence — and preventing the information overload of avoiding every person getting every alert,” continued O’Dell.
Swan Island Networks is a Platinum Sponsor for InfraGard’s 25th Anniversary National Congress, to be held in Cleveland, Ohio on August 27, 2021.
About InfraGard
The InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, partners with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. Critical Infrastructure. Through seamless collaboration, INMA connects owners and operators within critical infrastructure to provide education, information sharing, networking, and workshops on emerging technologies and threats to increase the nation’s resiliency and national security.
About Swan Island Networks
Swan Island Networks (www.swanislandnetworks.com) offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud- based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, interoperable and affordable. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display, and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. TX Global is an automated subscription service starting at $99/month.
