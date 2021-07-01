Integral BioSystems CEO Shikha Barman Featured in Webinar at Virtual ARVO 2021 July 21, 2021
Dr. Shikha Barman will present a webinar on Building Drugs, Devices, and Novel Therapeutics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:05 am to 10:15 am
The WEAVR promotes the interests of women in the ophthalmological sciences worldwide”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedford, Massachusetts – July 1, 2021 – Dr. Shikha Barman, CEO of Integral BioSystems LLC, a Boston area CRO specializing in ophthalmological pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a webinar presenter during the final event of the virtual ARVO 2021 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology WEAVR ARVO 2021 workshop on Building Drugs, Devices, and Novel Therapeutics on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:05 am to 10:15 am. The title of Dr. Barman’s talk will be “Building a Translational Company: Bioengineering Applied to Optimize Ocular Drug Delivery.”
— Dr. Shikha Barman
With over 27 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, Dr. Barman is an acknowledged expert in the field.
About the Symposium
The ARVO 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology covers subjects like Medicine, Eyesight, Vision, Ophthalmology, and Eye Health. This gathering of scientists, medical personnel, and representatives from related businesses combines a wide range of presentations from commercial and academic figures in ophthalmological science, poster presentations about recent developments in ophthalmology, and offers of ophthalmology-related products and services.
About WEAVR
The WEAVR supports women in the visual sciences. Funds raised support travel grants and Developing Country Eye Researcher Travel Fellowships for female scientists to attend the ARVO Annual Meeting. Proceeds also underwrite the Women's Leadership Development Program.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies, NanoM™ and OcuSurf™ for your particular application.
Dave Karasic
Integral BioSystems, LLC
+1 617-820-8483
