Celebrating Six Sweet NJ Girls Collaborative Collage Drawing Party Gig

9-Year-Old Girl InaMinute co-created fun party gig for friends to draw favorite place to vacation, and earn donut gift cards #inaminute #sweetpartygig #drawforfunfood www.RecruitingforGood.com InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl inspired the colors for this logo #inaminute #drawforfood www.DrawforFood.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good Sponsors and Co-Creates Party with InaMinute 9-Year-Old-Girl. She was first girl to participate in kid community gig 'We Dance for Good.'

InaMinute thank you for inspiring your best friends to participate in the sweetest drawing party gig!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good