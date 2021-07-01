Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Celebrating Six Sweet NJ Girls Collaborative Collage Drawing Party Gig

Recruiting for Good Sponsors and Co-Creates Party with InaMinute 9-Year-Old-Girl. She was first girl to participate in kid community gig 'We Dance for Good.'

InaMinute thank you for inspiring your best friends to participate in the sweetest drawing party gig!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good created and sponsored 'We Dance for Good,' a sweet kid community gig to create fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and help raise raise money for local pantry. Kids also get to choose their own nicknames.

InaMinute (girl's nickname) was the first kid in NJ to participate (submit We Dance for Good video), and Recruiting for Good is celebrating her achievement by co-creating a sweet party gig for her friends.

InaMinute got to choose; the color for party logo (Draw for Fun Food), the party reward (donuts), and the subject for drawing (girls will draw their favorite place to go vacation).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "InaMinute thank you for inspiring your best friends to participate in the sweetest drawing party gig!."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood

We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org

