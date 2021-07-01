The President of Iranian Christians International on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
I opened my eyes and for the first time in 23 years, I could see colors.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohamad Faridi, president of Iranian Christians International recently joined the Truth & Liberty livecast to discuss several issues, including leaving Islam and sharing the Gospel with Muslims.
— Mohamad Faridi, president, Iranian Christians International
As a young man, Faridi tried to be a devout Muslim, joining the Iranian army with the hope of dying in battle so he might enter paradise (the Islamic concept of heaven), Faridi told livecast viewers.
Several members of his family were martyrs for Islam, setting a course for Faridi to follow. “The only thing that guarantees salvation, the eternal life, paradise, pleasing Allah completely is laying your own life and shedding blood,” said Faridi. “Martyrdom is the only certain thing.”
Faridi also participated in rituals where he was severely beaten and cut with a sword. Reaching the point of suicide, he reached out to a friend for advice. Faridi immediately recognized that a change had taken place in his friend, who he later discovered was a Christian.
“Muslims are taught to live a life of struggle – jihad – ending in sacrifice for their “god,” but Jesus Christ offers peace and rest, sacrificing himself for our sins,” said Faridi.
“My friend explained that Jesus was already beaten, bruised, and sacrificed for all mankind. He was nailed to the cross to pay for sin and if [I] believed in Him, I would have eternal life,” Faridi said.
“That was the best thing I ever heard in my life,” said Faridi. “Every lie that Islam told me, that I need to do to earn [eternal life] – I was beating myself, bruising myself, cutting myself, shedding my own blood, and eventually giving my life . . . [my friend] said it’s already finished in the person of Jesus Christ.”
According to Faridi, the change in his life was immediate. “I opened my eyes and for the first time in 23 years, I could see colors,” he said. “Something within me became alive to God.”
Faridi’s decision to become a Christian put his life in danger, and he sought refuge in the United States. He found the teachings of Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries and later enrolled at Charis Bible College. Faridi and his wife, Susan, are now reaching Persian-language peoples with the Gospel and equipping Christians to effectively minister to Muslims.
