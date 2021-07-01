Global Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global independent artists and performing art companies market is expected to grow from $156.04 billion in 2020 to $181.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $244.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. A rise in tourism again is the main driver of the market.

The independent artists and performing art companies services market consists of sales of independent artists and performing art companies’ services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in performing in artistic productions, creating artistic and cultural works, and providing technical expertise necessary for these productions. The providers also include athletes and others that endorse products, including independent actors, authors, cameramen, choreographers, costume designers, dancers, music directors, speakers, and writers.

Trends In The Global Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Market

Performing arts companies are partnering with military and veterans organizations, urban equity programs, and businesses to address social issues. These partnerships allow them to achieve their mutual goals of building audiences, cutting costs, and addressing homelessness, hunger, and other social issues. For instance, in Miami, design, tourism and business leaders, and zoo management collaborated through the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs to change the course of the addressed issues through government policies.

Global Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Market Segments:

The global independent artists and performing art companies market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Performing Arts, Visual Arts

Subsegments Covered: Theater Companies And Dinner Theaters, Dance Companies, Musical Groups And Artists, Other Performing Arts Companies

By Geography: The global independent artists and performing art companies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global independent artists and performing art companies market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020.

Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides independent artists and performing art companies market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global independent artists and performing art companies market, independent artists and performing art companies global market share, independent artists and performing art companies market players, independent artists and performing art companies market segments and geographies, independent artists and performing art companies global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The independent artists and performing art companies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

