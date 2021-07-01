Royalton Barracks - LSA/DUI Refusal/Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B2020711

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 at approximately 0106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Barn, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: LSA/DUI refusal/Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Ethan French

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/30/2021 at approximately 0932 hours, Vermont State Police took a report that a silver Audi sedan struck two vehicle's while leaving the Babe's Bar parking lot in Bethel, VT and left the scene of the accident. Upon arrival, witnesses identified the operator as Ethan French. Troopers searched the vicinity for the vehicle. Later that evening, on 07/01/2021 at approximately 0106 hours, Troopers were traveling on VT Route 12 in Randolph, VT when the described vehicle was seen driving on VT Route 12, and then pulled into the parking lot of the Barn Mobil gas station. Contact was made with the operator, French, regarding the LSA. While conducting their investigation, Troopers suspected French of being intoxicated. French resisted Troopers once being told he was under arrest. He was transported to Royalton barracks for processing, and was charged with DUI refusal as well as leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest. French was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/20/2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of LSA and in Vermont Superior Court Orange Division on 07/21/2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI refusal and resisting arrest.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Windsor County 07/20/2021 @ 0800 hours

Orange County 07/21/2021 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Orange and Windsor Counties

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.