VT route 7 near Jackson Cross Rd, Pownal

The roadway is now open

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 7 is CLOSED in the area of Jackson Cross Rd in Pownal due to wires down in the roadway.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully