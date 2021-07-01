VT route 7 near Jackson Cross Rd, Pownal
The roadway is now open
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 7 is CLOSED in the area of Jackson Cross Rd in Pownal due to wires down in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully