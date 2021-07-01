Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VT route 7 near Jackson Cross Rd, Pownal

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 7  is CLOSED in the area of Jackson Cross Rd in Pownal due to wires down in the roadway. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully

 

VT route 7 near Jackson Cross Rd, Pownal

