Rakesh and Mei Sarna launch a new scholarship – “Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Program 2021”
Rakesh & Mei Sarna added a new scholarship in loving memory of Teddy, their beloved Golden Retriever
In loving memory of our beloved “Angel with a Tail”, Teddy, we would like to help aspiring vets achieve their goal to care for other people’s furry children with loving care.”MIAMI, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rakesh and Mei Sarna are pleased to launch the Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Program, offering scholarships of $1,500 to students currently enrolled in a veterinary school.
— Rakesh & Mei Sarna
The Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine scholarship aims to provide students who are committed to becoming the next generation of veterinarians and are enrolled in a veterinary school that is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) in the United States.
The Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Program will be accepting applications from July 1st, 2021 to September 30th, 2021.
To be eligible for the scholarship program, applicants must submit an acceptance letter or other proof of current enrolment at a veterinary school, as well as a 500-word essay explaining why they are a deserving candidate and how they would utilize the funds.
Scholarships are for one year at a time and successful candidates will be able to apply every year, subject to maintaining adequate grades.
To learn more and apply, please visit:
https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/teddy-sarna-veterinary-medicine-scholarship/
About Rakesh and Mei Sarna
Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer — International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From September 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh recently completed his Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami.
Mei Sarna is an undergraduate of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and recently completed her Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami. Mei has extensive experience in the hospitality industry having spent close to twenty-five years in sales and marketing and service excellence disciplines in the United States, Oman, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand, and India.
Mei and Rakesh strongly believe that higher education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourage young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors. They deeply appreciate the importance of higher education and try to find ways to help young people who need help with resources to achieve their academic goals through the Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship programs as well as the Teddy Sarna Veterinarian Medicine Scholarship, named after their late beloved golden retriever.
Rakesh Sarna
Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Programs
email us here