RE: TRAFFIC ALERT / VT RT 78 Swanton

VT RT 78 is being shut down for the night per AOT.

 

From: Eldred, Erika via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 8:43 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT / VT RT 78 Swanton

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 78 at Campbell’s Bay Rd in Swanton will be down to one lane due to a washout until further notice. TT units need to seek alternate routes.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

