RE: TRAFFIC ALERT / VT RT 78 Swanton

VT RT 78 is being shut down for the night per AOT.

VT RT 78 at Campbell’s Bay Rd in Swanton will be down to one lane due to a washout until further notice. TT units need to seek alternate routes.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.