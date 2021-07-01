Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highway 1806 “Singing Bridge” Construction Schedule Adjusted Due to Material and Equipment Delay

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, June  30, 2021 Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

MOBRIDGE, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the original start date for the permanent repairs to the “Singing Bridge” on S.D. Highway 1806 over the Grand River has been adjusted due to a delay in receiving necessary supplies and equipment.

The start date has been rescheduled for Monday, July 12, 2021, at which time the bridge will be closed to all traffic. The contractor anticipates having all repairs completed and the bridge reopened to traffic within four weeks from project start date. Travelers will need to use an alternate route during the road closure.

The prime contractor on this $240,771 project is Hollaway Bridge and Culvert, Inc. from Pierre.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 -30-

