Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG: A Role Model for Sustainable Trade Fair and Event Catering
Green Globe recently recertified Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1971. The German company is a subsidiary of of NürnbergMesse and provides catering services for all events that take place at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center.
Green Globe recently recertified Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG. The company was first certified by Green Globe in 2011.
Dr. Nadine Cauers-Lehrieder, CEO at the company said, “I am pleased and proud that we have been a pioneer in sustainability for 10 years. We are very happy to be recertified by Green Globe and recognized as a role model as a trade fair and event caterer for visitors.”
Addressing and implementing green strategies is particularly important to Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG and sustainability runs like a thread throughout the company’s corporate philosophy.
Climate Neutral Company
Since 2018, Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG has offered climate neutral events to visitors. The company records, calculates and compensates for all CO2 emissions produced. Various climate protection projects undertaken include a Hydropower Project in Uganda, the Wind Power Project at Jaibhim by SIIL in India and the Félou Regional Hydropower Project in Mali.
The company also aims to minimize its greenhouse gas emissions when considering the logistics of its delivery services. Short and efficient routes are taken by its vehicles and all available loading space is also used in efforts to reduce distances travelled by trucks and the number of trips required for transportation.
Energy Savings
Electricity procurement, machinery and systems are managed by the Nuremberg Exhibition Center. However, to increase energy savings, Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG company employees are instructed in various operational procedures to reduce energy consumption. In addition, the company has invested in new energy efficient cooking appliances - convection ovens for the kitchens and a sandwich toasting machine - in the past two years.
Waste Management
In line with its waste management strategy, Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG is progressively transitioning to the use of dishes and utensils made from renewable, biodegradable raw materials such as bamboo, wood and palm leaves. From 2021, paper cups are no longer used at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center, the ÖkoCup which is reusable is now offered to clients instead. Furthermore, the packaging material used for food such as salad bowls and fruit cups is completely sustainable. After an event is held, organic waste is fed into a biogas plant and the remaining waste is separated into plastic, glass, metal and paper for recycling.
For further information about Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG’s Sustainability Policy please click here.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Nadine Sokoll
Assistant to the General Management
Lehrieder Catering-Party-Service GmbH & Co. KG
Messezentrum 1
Nuremberg 90471
GERMANY
T: +49 (0)911 8606 6573
E: sokoll@lehrieder.de
W: www.lehrieder.de
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here