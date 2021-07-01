Project Boon Announces Free Backpack and Grocery Distribution Event at Bloomington Community Health Center
Project Boon announces the upcoming Back-to-School Backpack Event to be held at the Bloomington Community Health Center on July 17, 2021.
Every time I’ve volunteered for Project Boon, I feel like I’ve been given something important, and that’s the gratitude of being able to give back and help my community. It’s a rewarding experience.”BLOOMINGTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Joanna Cosper
The 2020-2021 academic year was a challenge for students and their parents. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, students sent home in March of 2020 continued to engage in remote learning, and many yearned to return to the classroom. Now, students can look forward to returning to their respective schools in the fall of 2021. To celebrate this transition, Project Boon, along with several community partners, has announced the organization will be participating in a Back-to-School Backpack Event at Bloomington Community Health Center on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 9 am until 12 pm.
Project Boon is proud to host this event alongside Community Health Systems, Inc., Senator Connie Leyva, San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr, Tenthut, Majority Leader and Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes 47th District, Colton Joint Unified School District, Norma Torres Congresswoman 35th District, and Community Action Partnership San Bernardino. With additional sponsorships provided by Kaiser Permanente, IEHP, Blue California, HomeStreet Bank, and A-Team Logistics.
Project Boon backpack events target regions and districts with high numbers of Title 1 schools in them. Title 1 is the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that assists schools with high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet academic standards. Additionally, Project Boon will be offering groceries for families who may also be facing food insecurity or other economic challenges.
“After a difficult 2020 school year for both students and their families, Project Boon is aiming to give underserved families in our communities a fresh start as students head back into the classroom,” stated Chris Suchánek, Executive Director.
The backpack drive-thru event starts at 9 am on Saturday, July 17. The event will provide up to two backpacks per car while supplies last. Additionally, this event will provide a number of community resources as well as free COVID-19 vaccinations. Bloomington Community Health Center is located at 18601 Valley Blvd., Bloomington, CA 92316.
Project Boon will also be holding a donation collection event at Hillside Community Church on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 9 am until 12 pm. Anyone interested in making a material donation is encouraged to bring the following items: Backpacks for young boys and girls as well as older teenagers; school supplies, including pencils, pens, markers, paper, notebooks, pencil boxes, rulers, glue, binders, and folders. Hillside Church is located at 5354 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737.
Along with donating backpacks and groceries Project Boon is happy to have a number of new and returning volunteers to help ensure the event's success. “I love that you can see on someone’s face just how much you’ve made an impact on them,” commented Jo, a Project Boon volunteer. “Every time I’ve volunteered for Project Boon, I feel like I’ve been given something important, and that’s the gratitude of being able to give back and help my community. It’s a rewarding experience.”
Additionally, organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in learning more about how they can volunteer or donate to assist in Project Boon’s mission are encouraged to visit www.projectboon.org for more information.
ABOUT:
Project Boon, based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to make an impact in building connections and aiding underserved communities. The organization executes community-centric events to help in-need community members access food, resources, school supplies, and much more. The organization aims to partner with businesses and individuals who believe in Project Boon’s mission, which is centered on the idea that we live in an interconnected world and possess the innate power to offer a helping hand to others. More information is available at www.projectboon.org.
Ellyse Martinez
Project Boon
+1 951-305-3038
info@projectboon.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn