Proposition 66 Doesn’t Bar Showing of New Evidence

Proposition 66—the “Death Penalty Reform and Savings Act of 2016”—which bars successive petitions for habeas corpus in capital cases unless the defendant can show actual innocence or that the death penalty is applicable, does not preclude relief where the petition presents a ground that could not have been raised earlier, the California Supreme Court held yesterday.
