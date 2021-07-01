CloudChomp Announces a New Premium Edition with Application Dependency Mapping
CloudChomp, Inc. announces a new Premium Edition with Dependency Mapping for on-premises and cloud modernization projects.
There has never been a better time to explore the cloud.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces a new Premium Edition with Dependency Mapping for on-premises and cloud modernization projects. CloudChomp CC Analyzer, the industry leading infrastructure rightsizing and modernization platform, offers an array of features to meet customers where they are and assist them through the entire migration journey. The agentless, all-in-one collaborative workspace, assists customers with discovery, financial modeling, license optimization, application discovery, machine and application dependency mapping, wave and migration planning, accountability, and post migration modernization.
CloudChomp’s latest upgrade of the CC Analyzer platform includes the new Premium Edition with Application Dependency and provides customers with advanced tools for building move groups and security groups. The new Application Dependency Mapping technology can be used on-premises to modernize virtual and physical machines to help plan for and execute cloud migrations. CloudChomp has observed that customers migrate their workloads with a lift and shift strategy, and then modernize their assets once they are in the cloud. With that in mind, CloudChomp provides customers the ability to install CC Analyzer, including its new Premium Edition, on AWS to help execute their long-term strategy during or after migration. This includes pricing and planning for a shift to managed services and other native cloud applications.
“There has never been a better time to explore the cloud,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “Businesses need cloud migration assessment tools that combine the power of financial modeling with the technical expertise to help them quickly advance from modeling to action. With CC Analyzer Premium Edition, financial goals can be spun into specific migration waves based on cost, project or complexity with new security and move groups, and finally tracking performance to plan.” Pulaski continued, “and what’s most important is the ability to apply migration tools to long term modernization projects. Assessment tools shouldn’t end at the beginning of the migration journey. They should follow your workloads into the cloud and continue to provide value to the long-term financial and technical optimization of your IT infrastructure.”
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
David Pulaski
CloudChomp, Inc.
+1 713-627-3800
david.pulaski@cloudchomp.com
