Guanajuato, the best film location in Mexico

The mission of the CFGTO is to link the multiple cultural and natural attractions of the state with the growth of the film and audiovisual industry
The ideal place to shoot videos and movies in Central Mexico is Guanajuato. The Guanajuato Filming Commission (CFGTO) offers a wide range of services.GUANAJUATO, GUANAJATO, MEXICO, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ideal place to shoot videos and movies in Central Mexico is Guanajuato. The state of Guanajuato has a specialized agency, a Filming Commission, affixed to the Ministry of Tourism to facilitated and provide all the necessary assistance for film production.
The Guanajuato Filming Commission (CFGTO) offers a wide range of services for filmmakers and advertising agencies, including logistical services, expediting authorization permits, locations scouting, among other assistance support. Such as No Man's Land (2020), Infinite (2021) with Mark Wahlberg, Birdwatching (2019), The Gasoline Thieves “Huachicolero” (2019), and Sin Señas Particulares (2020), among others.
The mission of the CFGTO is to link the multiple cultural and natural attractions of the state with the growth of the film and audiovisual industry. It is a tool to help production companies save time and optimize resources.
The specialized personnel at CFGTO guide and assist production companies interested in shooting in the Mexican state with the most sought-after locations for interesting scenery. Guanajuato is recognized across the continent for its cultural richness. Two cities here are designated UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the state has six Magical Towns, as well as archaeological zones and unrivaled natural landscapes.
Land and air connectivity is exceptional. Production crews will find a wide variety of hotel offerings, a celebrated gastronomy and above all, the warmth of its people. The residents of Guanajuato hosts important events such as the International Film Festival, produced in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg and the Goethe Institute. This event enables filmmakers and Mexican and German producers to develop their projects.
It is essential to point out that the Guanajuato Filming Commission understands the film industry and has a protocol of best practices to ensure that filming in the state is conducted with full protective security. All this makes Guanajuato the best place to film in the heart of Mexico.
