Executive Director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, Andrew Brisbo, Joins USCannaExpos.com as Keynote Speaker
EINPresswire.com/ -- USCannaExpos.com is proud to announce Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), has joined our Michigan Expo from July 13 - 14, 2021 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. as the keynote speaker.
During Brisbo’s seminar session on July 13, 2021 at 4 p.m., attendees will learn about the current status of the regulatory programs within the MRA, including the patient/caregiver registry; medical marijuana facility licensing; and the adult-use initiative and legislation implementation.
"We are excited that Mr. Brisbo showed interest in speaking at our event. Not only will he deliver pivotal information on up to date regulations for businesses, he will also be available after his presentation to answer questions attendees might have on specific marijuana regulations,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with USCannaExpos.com, said.
In total there are over 30 of the industry’s top leaders that will be speaking at the two-day event on subjects from compliance to packaging and everything between.
Brisbo will convey the status of the regulatory programs under the MRA and enhance understanding of the overall environment for marijuana businesses in Michigan.
“The timing couldn't be better as cannabusinesses try to navigate the combined maze of medical and recreational business regulations,” Wynn added.
To view the full seminar agenda, visit the following links
Agenda - https://www.cannabisimp.com/michigan-expo/michigan-2021-seminar-agenda/.
Tickets - https://www.cannabisimp.com/michigan-expo/buy-tickets/.
Can't attend our Michigan expo? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup:
About Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency:
Andrew was appointed by Governor Whitmer to lead Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) in April 2019. The agency oversees the commercial licensing under the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act as well as the medical marijuana registry card program under the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act. MRA’s mission is to establish Michigan as the national model for a regulatory program that stimulates business growth while preserving safe consumer access to marijuana. Andrew has been in licensing and regulation with the State of Michigan since 2004, including experience with the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Department of State, and occupational and health professional licensing.
About Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
The foundation of the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace (CIMP, LLC), “The Business of Cannabis” is a free to use online sourcing tool of nearly 4,000 Cannabis friendly suppliers. The online resource is utilized by Cannabis cultivators and dispensaries to find new business partners.
To learn more about the emerging cannabusiness market and how your company can take part and profit,
Jennifer Wynn
