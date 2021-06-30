Sókn Engineering partners with FlyZolo

WHITEFISH, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering, LLC is delighted to announce the sponsorship with FlyZolo and Zara Rutherford, a young lady, at the age of 19, who is planning to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo as well as the youngest woman to fly around the world solo in a microlight aircraft.

FlyZolo and Ms. Rutherford’s aim is to promote women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and aviation. Ms. Rutherford’s flight will span 52 countries and five continents and commences August 2, 2021, and she expects to complete her journey on September 15, 2021.

This young woman is currently completing A-Levels in Mathematics, Physics, and Economics and plans on studying computer science and engineering in college.

The sponsorship is part of Sókn Engineering’s ongoing commitment to women in STEM and the spirit of entrepreneurial women. Along the flight path, Ms. Rutherford will make stops to promote women in STEM Sókn Engineering will be hosting a reception in Whitefish, Montana, with details to follow.

Cassie Monaco, Sokn’s President, and Co-Founder explains, “There are so few women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math that I believe it is important to encourage our young women to pursue their dreams and aspirations, regardless of the field. Zara is an inspiration to me and should be to all women. As the Co-Founder of a woman-owned company, I am fully-supportive of promoting Zara and women in STEM.”

Ms. Rutherford is thrilled to have Sókn as a sponsor and partner, and when asked why she agreed to the partnership, she said, “I am so happy to be partnering with Sókn Engineering. One of my main aims with my circumnavigation is to help reduce the large gap between the number of men and women in STEM-related fields. As a woman-owned STEM company, Sókn Engineering’s values align strongly with mine. I am looking forward to working with them and seeing what we can achieve together.”

About Sókn Engineering

Sókn engineering is a woman-owned STEM company that has developed highly complex mathematical algorithms for the Financial Technology industry. Sókn's HyperFund Engine will offer the FinTech industry an end-to-end solution for the trading of commodity futures. The Company’s proprietary algorithms accurately and consistently predict pricing in select commodities, not merely trends.

Ms. Monaco explains, “We will continue to support women in STEM by continuing to recruit talented young women to be part of the Sókn team. FlyZolo is a wonderful example of the opportunities that exist for women in technology, and we are thrilled to be a sponsor and partner with Zara.”

