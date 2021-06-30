Meet Microbe Formulas’ Lead Scientist

Microbe Formulas Lead Scientist, Tim Griswold Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Tim Griswold Is Known for His Bowtie, Dance Moves, and Scientific Innovation

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, Meridian-based health company, is known for its life-changing supplements and innovative laboratory team. That team of health solution masterminds is led by lead scientist, Tim Griswold. Tim’s personal health struggles were what originally led him to the field of naturopathics science.

Tim shares, “During my undergrad years, I started having some internal medical concerns and set about on a journey to try and discover the cause and possible solutions. I determined that in order for me to heal, I would need to get to the root cause. This led me to my master’s work where I got to study atomic particle movement and the quantum nature of the universe.”

The scientist has his Master of Nanoscience from Arizona State University, where he focused on learning the physics of biology and chemistry at the ultra small scale. Prior to that he earned two bachelor’s degrees from University of Idaho in chemical engineering and chemistry.

Tim is also a family man. Married for almost three years, he and his wife, Carolyn, just had their first child, Ezekiel, in late May. Along with Tim’s intelligence, his fun-loving personality is demonstrated in his iconic bowtie and eye-catching dance moves. Tim says, “I like to show people that I am more than just an analytical, science brain, so I do my best to surprise people and have fun! And dancing, well dancing is the soul saying hello… which makes everything more fun.”

In the Microbe lab, Tim is tasked with managing and operating the analytical equipment and analytical reviews of all data collected. He also aids and drives the development of new naturopathic products and technologies. His experience and training has helped in creating solutions to support his own health along with thousands of Microbe customers.

Tim says, “Microbe Formulas is a fantastic company to be a part of. Its goals, mission, company culture, and new frontiers all get me excited to put my pants on and come to work everyday. This role as lead scientist has allowed me to dedicate my expertise in nanoscience to something that matters.”

Tim’s background has been instrumental in helping to advance Microbe’s core proprietary technology, BioActive Carbon.

Tim says, “This role of lead scientist has given me the opportunity to incorporate my knowledge of ultra small particles into the realm of physiology. This fundamental understanding has helped our team develop technologies that store and produce energy within natural carbon based molecules. These molecules can be introduced as an aid in health and healing that supplies energy, but also supplies the raw carbon backbone materials used to build and restore tissue.”

He continues, “The success stories make it all worthwhile, where people go from a low energy, low excitement, unwell state and then their countenances slowly start to change as we assist them in their health journey. My condition has greatly improved by using this unique technology, and I am excited to share it with the world.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager at Microbe Formulas, at 949-545-1008 or caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

