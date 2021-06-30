Make Space Capital Partners I LP Acquires Storage Facility in Regina, Saskatchewan

Make Space™ Storage - Regina

Make Space Capital Partners I LP is pleased to announce the $4,420,000 acquisition of a stabilized self-storage facility in Regina, Saskatchewan.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners I LP on behalf of its investors, and investors in Make Space Capital Partners Fund (together, “the Fund”), is pleased to announce the $4,420,000 acquisition of a stabilized self-storage facility in Regina, Saskatchewan. This investment will add another 290 units and 57,300 ft2 of net rentable space to the current portfolio, as well as be the first Saskatchewan-based operation in the Fund.

Danny Freedman, owner of Make Space Inc. (“the Manager” of the Fund) and Director of Business Development for the Fund, noted, “We’re excited to welcome this new self-storage facility just outside of Regina into the Fund. Congratulations to our team and our investors as we continue to execute on our plan. This facility provides stable revenues, as well as growth potential, making it an ideal acquisition for the Fund. The next few months should be very exciting as we are seeing our acquisition pipeline ramp up and expect to be welcoming more self-storage locations soon. Stay tuned!”.

About the Fund.

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments and is progressing well with seven storage properties currently in the Fund, along with several upcoming acquisitions.

The executive management team of the Fund bring over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, flex storage and logistics and the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist with sourcing quality off-market acquisitions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund’s securities.

