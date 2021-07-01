Independence Sale 2021 Grab Amazing Discounts on Korean Food Products at Kim’C Market

Kim'C Market Midang Aged Kimchi jigae Drinking Porridge 5 Flavors

“It's raining discounts at Kim’C Market! Celebrate Independence Day 2021 with your favorite Korean supermarket and get up to 60% off across categories.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Independence Day celebrations got happier with super discounts from Kim’C Market. The Independence Sale 2021 is now live until July 5, 2021. Grab your favorite Korean grocery item from their Independence Day Collection and get up to 60% off on multiple ready-to-eat meal options. The collection includes healthy Korean snacks, ready-to-eat soups, and more, starting from $1 USD to $10 USD.

Korean Snacking Range

The sale features a healthy and organic Korean snacks range. Korean food lovers can savor crispy oyster mushroom and shitake mushroom chips. This premium snack from Favorips uses organically grown mushrooms that are vacuum fried at low temperatures. Indulge in guilt-free snacking with these mushroom chips full of nutrition. This unique combo by Favorips as a part of Kim’C Market’s Independence Sale 2021 is now available at $5.40. Regular price is $13.50.

Superfood snack bites by 62-Sam are also on sale. The nut and almond crisp jujube are full of nutrients and do not contain added sugar. Sourced from South Korea’s Boeun County, the jujubes or red dates are stuffed with Brazilian nuts and California almonds. No added sugar. These ready-to-eat bites are on sale for $1.80.

The Korean market has offerings for both adults and kids. The flavored Ddoddomom rice puffs are made of organically grown rice from farms of Yangpyung. The air-fried mini puffs from freshly milled rice are best for babies available in 5 flavors- banana, cheese, spinach, sweet pumpkin, and strawberry yogurt. The $16 combo of 3 packs of these mini rice puffs are available on sale at $6.40.

Ready-to-eat Korean Meals

To make the Independence Day celebration more happening the Korean supermarket is offering discounts on ready-to-eat meals. Different varieties of soups by Midang starting from $4 are on sale. Midang soups on sale include their signature Chu-uh-tang (muddy loach soup), brown seaweed soup with sea urchin, aged kimchi jjigae, and pollack soup.

Dooson Food’s Drinking Porridge can serve as a hearty and traditional home meal for all those away from home. The porridge comes in 5 different flavors, all available in a pack of seven at $ 6.20. You can mix this with ice cream or onto red bean shaved ice, patbingsu.

Other Kim’C Market favorites on sale include fermented colored dried pear, hijiki, grain noodles, sauces, rice, and more.

Korean Kitchenware Gifting Options

The Korean market's recently launched Korean Kitchenware line can be a perfect gift for your loved ones. The collection offers porcelain dinnerware and containers and heat-resistant earthenware. These handcrafted utensils by Kim’C Market provide a rich Korean culinary and dining experience.

Kim’C Market is an online Korean market dedicated to delivering high-quality, wholesome, and traditional Korean food in the U.S. Every food product at Kim’C Market undergoes strict quality checks before getting sourced, ensuring high quality and freshness.

The Independence Day Sale 2021 is now live at Kim'C Market until July 5, 2021, or until stocks last. Enjoy the flat 60% discounts across select categories, including ready-made food, snacks, and grocery items, and various discounts under sale section by visiting www.kimcmarket.com.

For regular updates, follow Kim'C Market online on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kimcmarket/