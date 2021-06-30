UC Merced Announces Partnership with Global Mentorship Initiative
GMI provides mentorship opportunities for UC Merced students to prepare for a successful job search.
This is a great way for UC Merced graduating students to receive additional support when preparing for their post-college careers and begin to network.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of California at Merced continues to promote and celebrate the diversity of all members of its community by partnering with nonprofit Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI).
— Hector Cuevas, UC Merced Assistant Director for Career Advancement
Together, UC Merced and GMI connect business professionals with graduating students to support them as they begin their career journey. Through this partnership, students are given access to a mentorship program to tap into the experience, skills and knowledge not always found in the classroom.
The GMI mentorship program has been designed with the student’s busy schedules in mind. Through a series of online sessions, mentors provide the tools and know-how to maneuver through the job search process.
“Establishing a professional business network, creating a personal online brand, and learning communication strategies is critical for the job search,” said Jon Browning, CEO of Global Mentorship Initiative.
Through each of the 14 one-hour sessions, students’ progress by building a career plan with SMART goals and create a resume and LinkedIn profile that contains the right keywords to stand out. Students learn what hiring managers are listening for during interviews and master techniques to answer tough questions.
“This is a great way for UC Merced graduating students to receive additional support when preparing for their post-college careers and begin to network,” said UC Merced’s Assistant Director of the Center for Career and Professional Advancement Hector Cuevas.
“The GMI program is about coming together. It has helped hundreds of students control their job search and build careers while providing mentors the chance to give back. We are delighted that UC Merced students are part of the GMI global family,” commented Browning.
