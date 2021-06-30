Hemo Times Releases Mobile Application For The Bleeding Disorder Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemo Times, a breaking news website about rare bleeding disorders, has launched its mobile application. The app is now available for both Apple and Android devices.
The Hemo Times mobile app allows users to access breaking bleeding disorder news which includes push notifications to app users of any product safety recalls. The app also has everything needed for patients including bleeding disorders education and a list of nearby hemophilia treatment centers.
Currently, Hemo Times has been delivering bleeding disorders news via its website which has seen over 27,000 visitors since mid 2019.
“We are transitioning to an all-app experience,” says Hemo Times founder, Jesse John Francis Clark. “We will implement new app features based on app engagement and user retention,” says Clark.
Jesse John Francis Clark
The Hemo Times mobile app allows users to access breaking bleeding disorder news which includes push notifications to app users of any product safety recalls. The app also has everything needed for patients including bleeding disorders education and a list of nearby hemophilia treatment centers.
Currently, Hemo Times has been delivering bleeding disorders news via its website which has seen over 27,000 visitors since mid 2019.
“We are transitioning to an all-app experience,” says Hemo Times founder, Jesse John Francis Clark. “We will implement new app features based on app engagement and user retention,” says Clark.
Jesse John Francis Clark
Hemo Times
info@hemotimes.com
+1 833-247-4366