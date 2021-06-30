Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,672 in the last 365 days.

Hemo Times Releases Mobile Application For The Bleeding Disorder Community

Hemo Times

Hemo Times Mobile App

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemo Times, a breaking news website about rare bleeding disorders, has launched its mobile application. The app is now available for both Apple and Android devices.

The Hemo Times mobile app allows users to access breaking bleeding disorder news which includes push notifications to app users of any product safety recalls. The app also has everything needed for patients including bleeding disorders education and a list of nearby hemophilia treatment centers.

Currently, Hemo Times has been delivering bleeding disorders news via its website which has seen over 27,000 visitors since mid 2019.

“We are transitioning to an all-app experience,” says Hemo Times founder, Jesse John Francis Clark. “We will implement new app features based on app engagement and user retention,” says Clark.

Jesse John Francis Clark
Hemo Times
info@hemotimes.com
+1 833-247-4366

You just read:

Hemo Times Releases Mobile Application For The Bleeding Disorder Community

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.