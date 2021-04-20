Hemo Times is Launching a Mobile App for The Bleeding Disorders Community

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemo Times, a breaking news website about rare bleeding disorders, is launching a mobile application. The app will be available for both Apple and Android devices.

The mobile app will allow users to access breaking bleeding disorder news which will include push notifications to app users of any product safety recalls. The app will also have everything needed for a bleeding disorder patient including a list of nearby hemophilia treatment centers and emergency rooms. The app will allow users to post photos just like in Instagram. The app will also include Clubhouse -like audio rooms for users to discuss various bleeding disorder topics.

“This app is designed specifically for people living with a bleeding disorder” says Jesse John Francis Clark, founder of Hemo Times. “This app was being developed under the Symin project of HemoAware. When I closed HemoAware, I wanted to keep this project alive and build it for the community. We will develop and implement new app features based on app engagement and user retention.” says Clark.

The Hemo Times mobile app is set to launch in June on both Apple and Google app stores.

