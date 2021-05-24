Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brisk Health Adds Veterinary Care to Its Mobile Urgent Care Startup

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisk Health, a Las Vegas-based startup provides mobile onsite healthcare for acute care patients via a mobile app. Brisk Health has just added a veterinary division called Brisk Health Pets. With the launch of Brisk Health Pets, Brisk Health will provide comprehensive pet-related services for pets in the comfort of your home. "We understand our patients have furry friends and we want to be able to treat them too," says Brisk Health co-founder Jesse Clark.

Brisk Health uses mobile vehicles staffed by acute care clinicians, equipped with a certified lab, medical equipment, medications and IVs, wi-fi providing access to the health information exchange, and a network of established mobile radiology providers to administer state-of-the-art care in the convenience of the home. With the launch of Brisk Health, we are developing the world's most advanced healthcare application and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software to help reduce medical errors and provide more efficient care.

Brisk Health has a start-of-the-art office in Henderson, Nevada and is set to open in June 2021 for both patients and pets.

