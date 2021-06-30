Fine & Country estates are honoured to be launching an open day event on Sunday 25th July, Longlands House. Henley -UK

Longlands House in the middle of Henley on Thames The Royal Barge Gloriana at the Henley 150 year old regatta The 2nd most expensive market town in England -This weeks news in the Henley Standard paper

Longlands house is the most desirable home in Henley-on- Thames. this five bedroom - Georgian home on the River Thames in the UK is up for sale by blind bid

Simply- The finest house in the UK I've ever had the pleasure of presenting a wonderful classic fully renovated Georgian Home with guest cottage and ample secure car parking in the middle of town.” — Damion Merry

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine & Country Henley-on-Thames are honoured to be launching an open day event on Sunday 25th July, Longlands House. Longlands house is considered to be the most desirable homes in Henley-on- Thames. Generously distributed over 4500 sq ft, this remarkable five bedroom Grade ll* listed Georgian home also benefits from an additional 1200 sq ft two-bedroom self-contained cottage, a stunning roof terrace overlooking the River Thames and an impressive driveway that could comfortably accommodate ten vehicles.

Built in 1786 the quintessentially Georgian masterpiece maintains features of its period, such as cornice surrounding the high ceilings, focal point replaces, symmetrical sliding sash windows and window shutters. The basement, now purposed as a media room/wine bar, has a secret tunnel to the east chapel of St Mary’s Church. Beyond the secure gated entrance to the side of the property and the exquisite medieval brick and int high walls is the two-bedroom guest cottage dating back to the 15th century, although now consisting of contemporary décor it still retains its original beams and ingle nook replace with seven bread ovens.

Each of the five bedrooms of the main house have fantastic views overlooking either the private courtyard or Hart Street. Being situated just 120 yards from the River Thames, the incredible roof top terrace provides perfect viewing of the boats passing daily, some whilst following the yearly Royal Regatta Course.

It is certain that no expense has been spared in renovating this period property; its beauty, charm and location make Longlands House one of the nest homes in the UK.

To arrange an exclusive viewing of Longlands house please contact Damion Merry on (+44) 07369 211735 or email on damion.merry@fineandcountry.com

For a full video tour of the home and surrounding area please visit the link;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41_EeDXDuhM

To view the full property brochure please visit the link;

https://issuu.com/fineandcountrypl/docs/henley-on-thames_oxfordshire?fr=sNDIzNDIzMTAyMDU

Fine & Country Henley-on-Thames

The Henley Building, Newtown Road, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1HG

Tel 01491 352 552

Email: henley@fineandcountry.com Web: www.fineandcountry.com/henley

Registered in England and Wales. Company Reg No 08775854. VAT Reg No 178445472 Head Office Address: 1 Regent Street Rugby CV21 2PE

Henley most prestige property up for grabs on blind bid