Part Two Of Exposé Detailing The Corruption And Hidden Costs of “Sustainable” Wind Energy Is Published

la Fenêtre Magazine published part two of a three-part exposé, detailing the Corruption and Hidden Costs of "Sustainable" Wind Energy. Here are some highlights.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many who care about the future of this planet are searching for alternatives to our current fossil fuel energy dependency. Bold new approaches have been proposed by the Biden administration, including accelerating offshore wind energy development at a massive scale to create new jobs using so-called “Green Technology.”

However, there has been an incredible failure of the media and those in positions of power to illustrate the true costs and deep corruption embedded in the use of wind and solar energy, specifically wind turbines. These costs range from unthinkable economic losses, immoral human labor usage, and an actual carbon footprint that far surpasses any potential “sustainable” wind energy impact. From dependency on China’s rare earth metals to reliance on forced labor, the wind energy industry is unjust and deeply unsustainable.

Other energy alternatives are feasible and deployable, but the public must understand the interrelated web of corruption that lies behind “clean” wind turbines. There are social, industrial, technological, human, cultural, economic, and political factors at play that make this issue complex and interwoven. When looking at the pieces out of context, it doesn’t look like there is a problem. No one is connecting the dots.

What you're about to read is a snippet of Part II of a three-part exposé by La Fenêtre Magazine. These articles shine a light on the corruption and hidden costs embroiled in the “sustainable” wind and solar energy industries. The report details a range of issues including the true human and economic costs of these industries, and their tremendously harmful impact on the global environment. Not only are wind and solar energy simply not feasible but there is an untold negative impact in the expansion of these industries under the guise of “Green Energy.”

Part II.

Last week, we gave background as to what wind turbines are and how they generate energy. To summarize, solar and wind energy are not feasible replacements for fossil fuels because they’re low-performing, high-cost, intermittent energy sources that need to be supplemented by nonrenewable sources like fossil fuels, and because the manufacture of solar panels and windmills is environmentally destructive. Not only is energy production on a mass scale using wind energy simply implausible due to the limited energy output, land usage, and non-recyclable waste creation, but there are a number of other factors at play that bring the level of global harm up to an inconceivable level.

We also discussed the hidden costs of China’s rare earth supply chain. There is now a total dependency on China’s supply chain (controlling about 90% of the market worldwide) for these energy-intensive raw materials, which are key critical components to our technology and communications sector, military defense, medical, biomedical, life support functions, and of course wind turbines. In the last two decades, China has come to dominate global rare earth production by investing in mining and processing without enforcing adequate environmental safeguards. “Few other countries are willing to copy China’s low-cost, high-pollution version of rare-earth processing,” reports LA Times.

There is an extraordinary environmental price being paid by the entire planet for the mining, refinement using pollution-heavy diesel factories, and shipment of rare earth metals and parts which create wind turbines and solar panels. The carbon footprint of a single wind turbine factors out to be 300–500x the life of the cleanliness of it, polluting the planet at multiples of carbon debt beyond which it will ever be able to get out of. Calling them “clean” is a woeful irony.

Corruption in the Circle of Subsidies and Debt

Government subsidies and incentives already include Federal programs that provide direct cash outlays to producers or consumers of energy. To state it plainly, government energy subsidies are hiding the actual cost of wind turbines. Solar and wind energy are cheap only because of massive government subsidies. Many governments grant consumers and businesses subsidies for using sustainably sourced power. These monetary incentives lower the end cost of adopting renewable energy sources.

