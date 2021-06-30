COVID-19 Daily Update 6-30-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, an 88-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 90-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 65-year old female from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.
Eleven of the 12 deaths reported in today’s dashboard report are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Seven of the eleven deaths were from April and May 2021, while four of the deaths occurred in September 2020 (1), October 2020 (2), and January 2021 (1).
“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,838), Boone (2,178), Braxton (1,015), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,885), Calhoun (389), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,554), Gilmer (886), Grant (1,315), Greenbrier (2,894), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,581), Harrison (6,193), Jackson (2,255), Jefferson (4,799), Kanawha (15,496), Lewis (1,287), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,294), Marion (4,653), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,062), McDowell (1,614), Mercer (5,181), Mineral (2,980), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,398), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,226), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,330), Raleigh (7,091), Randolph (2,854), Ritchie (760), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (547), Tyler (746), Upshur (1,968), Wayne (3,179), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,948), Wyoming (2,058).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV