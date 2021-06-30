COVID-19 Daily Update 6-30-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 30, 2021, there have been 3,008,327 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,041 total cases and 2,891 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, an 88-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 90-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 65-year old female from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

Eleven of the 12 deaths reported in today’s dashboard report are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Seven of the eleven deaths were from April and May 2021, while four of the deaths occurred in September 2020 (1), October 2020 (2), and January 2021 (1).

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,838), Boone (2,178), Braxton (1,015), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,885), Calhoun (389), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,554), Gilmer (886), Grant (1,315), Greenbrier (2,894), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,581), Harrison (6,193), Jackson (2,255), Jefferson (4,799), Kanawha (15,496), Lewis (1,287), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,294), Marion (4,653), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,062), McDowell (1,614), Mercer (5,181), Mineral (2,980), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,398), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,226), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,330), Raleigh (7,091), Randolph (2,854), Ritchie (760), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (547), Tyler (746), Upshur (1,968), Wayne (3,179), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,948), Wyoming (2,058).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire, Hardy, Randolph, and Summers counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV