Chip Seal and Fog Seal Application Scheduled for South-Central Section of South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 25, 2021

Contact: Brad Norrid, Engineering Supervisor, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department for Transportation says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the south-central section of South Dakota. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

S.D. Highway 44 – Project is from Interior south 14 miles. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is 5 days. The chip seal will begin on Monday, June 28, 2021. S.D. Highway 63 - Project is 21 miles from the U.S.18/S.D. 63 Junction to Norris. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is nine days. S.D. Highway 63 - Project is one mile from the S.D. 44/S.D. 63 Junction North. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is two days. U.S. Highway 183 - Project is one mile near the bridge over the White River. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is two days. U.S. Highway 183 - Project is 19.5 miles from the Nebraska State Line north to Colome. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is nine days. S.D. Highway 49 - Project is 9.5 miles from Colome to the S.D. 44/S.D. 49 Junction. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is five days. S.D. Highway 44 - Project is 20 miles from Winner to the S.D. 44/S.D. 47 Junction. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is nine days. S.D. Highway 47 - Project is 10 miles from the S.D. 44/S.D. 47 Junction North to Iona. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is five days.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day's chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or at the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog sealed projects.

Bituminous Paving Inc. from Odessa, Minnesota, is the prime contractor on the $3.2 million project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-