Westmoreland County's 3D Printing Innovator Tronix3D Acquired by Agile Space, a World Leader in Aerospace Propulsion

Agile Additive Within RIDC

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA, WESTMORELAND, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Space Industries, an aerospace propulsion innovator founded in 2009, has acquired additive manufacturing (AM) leader Tronix3D. This acquisition aims to continue Agile Space Industries’ mission of developing cutting-edge in-space propulsion systems. The newly integrated entity will be known as Agile Additive and will be headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, PA.

Agile Additive will continue to be a leading additive contract manufacturer serving the commercial and DOD markets however this merger will place the company in the forefront of aerospace propulsion. These advanced technologies will transform how space companies execute their most demanding missions. The newly-acquired company also aims to continue community growth in Westmoreland County, especially in partnership with the Westmoreland County Community College system and the Westmoreland Innovation Center within the RIDC.

Today’s space missions demand propulsion systems that are customized, high performance, and can be fielded in months - not years. They also need to be affordable and accessible so that launches can happen more frequently. The acquisition of Tronix3D will enable Agile Space Industries to deliver their propulsion systems on an accelerated schedule.

The merger also signals good things for developing innovative intellectual property for further advancing space travel. With continually improving technology elements, rockets and satellites will be able to get to space more often and more safely.

One of the greatest advantages of the acquisition is the technological and economic opportunity it presents for the Westmoreland County region. Agile Additive’s President, Buck Helfferich understands this firsthand as a Westmoreland County local. He graduated from Latrobe High School and attended the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) location that is home to the Advanced Technology Center. The WCCC’s Advanced Technology Center and Westmoreland’s RIDC have offered unwavering support during the growth of Agile Additive. This merger will encourage a continuing relationship between these entities, making for exciting opportunities for the community at large.

The continued development of Agile Additive will create a variety of jobs in the region and encourage technological advancement. They also plan to partner with WCCC to continue building their business incubator program. It is the hope of Agile Additive to give back to the community that has offered great support while creating technology that ensures more safe and successful space travel than ever before.

“Parts that used to be complex or even impossible to manufacture are now achievable because of our advancements in 3D printing of novel alloys. For Agile Space Industries and the aerospace industry at large, our innovations will allow us to deliver intricate and application tailored parts.” Buck Helfferich, President of Agile Additive, speaking about why Agile Additive stands out in the aerospace industry.

Agile Additive’s continued investment in materials and processes will create even more intellectual property. The company’s novel propulsion hardware allows spacecraft to burn harder and fly further. The merger will also allow Agile Additive to rapidly enhance the offerings available to their clients.

This acquisition ultimately enables space missions flying Agile Additive’s propulsion systems to be more long-lived and resilient. With Tronix3D’s history of work including products used by the Department of Defense and NASA, the acquisition by Agile Space Industries is clearly a positive choice that will play a key role in technology for space exploration.



About Agile Space Industries:

Agile Space Industries provides mission-optimized propulsion solutions on fast space timelines by closely coupling rapid prototyping with diagnostic testing and analysis. Since its founding in 2009, the Durango, CO based company has been the team of propulsion experts repeatedly trusted by NASA, the DoD, and their Prime contractors when undertaking advanced propulsion technology developments.

About Agile Additive:

Agile Additive, a wholly owned subsidiary of Agile Space Industries, is an industry leader in precision aerospace and defense additive manufacturing based in Mt. Pleasant, PA. Agile Additive’s AS9100 and NIST certified facilities deliver high resolution parts using their state-of-the-art industrial metal printing systems.