FLHSMV Sees Alarming Speed Trend, Calls On Floridians To Slow Down, Stay Cool

June 30, 2021

~ Violations for drivers reaching dangerous speeds hit record high last month. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are calling on all Florida motorists to slow down, stay cool, and obey the speed limit to put the brakes on an alarming trend in drivers reaching extremely dangerous speeds on Florida’s roadways. Last month, speeding violations issued to drivers for going 50 mph or more over the speed limit reached a concerning all-time high of 238.

Since 2012, speeding violations issued for going 50 mph or more over the speed limit have increased year over year. The number of violations issued in 2020 represents a 267% increase over the number issued in 2012. From 2019 to 2020, these violations grew by 30% – the most in any one year.

“The trend we are seeing in the number of these dangerous speeding violations is very alarming. It underscores the need for all motorists in Florida to take their driving privilege seriously and to remember that the posted speed limit is not merely a suggestion – it is mandatory to keep everyone safe,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Given that historically we see a high number of these violations during the month of July, we are calling on all Floridians to slow their speed to save lives this summer.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol will be highly visible during the Fourth of July holiday and throughout the month to enforce aggressive driving, speeding, and impaired driving violations,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Aggressive driving and speeding are not only against the law, but also extremely dangerous. Obeying the posted speed limit significantly reduces the probability of a crash and the severity if a crash does occur. Let’s all remember to slow down this summer and Arrive Alive.”

Violations for exceeding the speed limit in excess of 50 mph or more have steadily increased over the years:

[Click the photo above or visit our data dashboard for additional detailed information.]

Obeying speed limits and not driving aggressively improves safety by reducing the probability and severity of crashes. All motorists must obey speed limits and are responsible for knowing the speed limit on the roadway. Driving slowly and carefully also ensures you have plenty of time to stop in a situation with vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and bicyclists. In Florida, the speed limit will never be higher than 70 mph.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.