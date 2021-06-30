The Children's Therapy Center Relocates Springfield Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Therapy Center Relocates Springfield Center to Meet Growing Need for Quality Pediatric Therapy Services
The Children’s Therapy Center has been providing outstanding physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy to children from birth to age 21 since 1979. Since then, CTC has grown to meet the need for pediatric therapy in the northern Virginia area, assisting and encouraging children in all levels of development.
CTC’s Springfield center is moving to a new building at 6225 Brandon Avenue, Suite 130 in Springfield, Virginia. Opening on June 28th, the Springfield center includes rooms for feeding therapy, sensory processing sessions and orthopedic rehabilitation, as well as an open gym and therapy areas where therapists use functional, play-based therapy to maximize every child’s potential.
Says center manager Darcie Scheffler, OTR/L, “We have been in the Springfield office since the mid-1980s. Even though the ‘80s fashion is coming back as trendy, we are very excited that moving will enable us to update our office. We are moving to a beautiful new space and cannot wait to treat in an environment that is fun, open, and is created just for our patients!”
Sandra Ryan, MSN, PNP, FCPP, FAANP, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer of the Theraplay Family of Companies, agrees, saying “with our relocation, we are looking forward to serving more patients in a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility. Our dedicated and talented therapists will continue to provide exceptional care to children in the community. We are excited to continue to partner with other healthcare professionals to provide needed therapeutic services.”
The Children’s Therapy Center joined the Theraplay family of companies in 2017, and with their sister company, Fleming Therapy Services is a regional leader in delivering high-quality pediatric and adolescent therapy throughout Virginia.
About The Children’s Therapy Center
The Children’s Therapy Center was founded in 1979. After growing into a multi-service facility providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy, CTC joined the Theraplay Family of Companies in 2017. Along with Austill’s Educational Therapy Services, Positive Steps Therapy, AOT, Inc., Fleming Therapy Services and Theraplay, Inc., this family of companies has 32 outpatient locations in 4 states, and also provides Early Intervention and school-based services to countless children, furthering their mission to maximize every child’s potential. For more information visit pediatric-therapy.com.
