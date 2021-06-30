Quantum Assurance Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Clifton Durham, Agency Owner at TD3 Insurance Agency, LLC
Meet Clifton Durham, a Quantum Assurance independent insurance agency owner at TD3 Insurance Agency, LLC insuring all of Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.
What excites me about Quantum is the feeling of 'Value' that is showed to me daily! Quantum wants you to win and everyone is supportive, from the CEO to the other Quantum independent agency owners!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Clifton Durham, an independent insurance agency owner at TD3 Insurance Agency, LLC. Clifton joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in March 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Woodbridge, Virginia.
— Clifton Durham, Agency Owner, TD3 Insurance Agency, LLC
Clifton is a husband, father, and thriving entrepreneur! With 20 years of experience in sales, including being a captive insurance agent, Clifton took the step to become an independent insurance agency owner with Quantum. He cares about people and protecting their needs and investments. His motto is “Don’t let anyone control your path nor your passion! Your faith and determination can take you as far as you want to go.”
"What excites me about Quantum is the feeling of 'Value' that is showed to me daily! Quantum wants you to win and everyone is supportive, from the CEO to the other Quantum independent agency owners! The quote that made me join Quantum, was when my good friend Alejandro Velez from Quantum Assurance said, 'Clifton you deserve financial freedom and total control of your business.' The motivation, support, and ideas that I receive from my Agency Deployment Leader, Jeff Shi mean a lot.” - Clifton Durham, Independent Agency Owner at TD3 Insurance Agency, LLC.
"When I first met Clifton, I knew that he was one of the best insurance agents coming from a captive insurance agent program. I was confident that once he was given the tools with our technology and our carriers that he would triple what he has already achieved. We are looking forward to Clifton building sales records, building a strong sales team, and breaking down barriers! He will be in the frontline, leading other agents by examples and showing them what is possible here at Quantum." - Jeff Shi, Chief Visionary Officer and Agency Deployment Leader at Quantum Assurance.
Clifton helps customers find the best coverages by:
• Building value with his customers to discover their needs.
• Educating customers on the insurance products that were selected for them and why it’s needed.
• Letting his customers know as their insurance agent, that it’s his number one job their investments are protected and to give his customers peace of mind in any way that he can.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About TD3 Insurance Agency, LLC:
TD3 Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency representing 20+ carriers insuring all of Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia in auto, home, commercial, and much more! Clifton Durham is the agency owner and principal agent who specializes in providing insurance for the lowest rates. Get in touch today to find out how you can save money for your all insurance needs and protect what matters most to you.
