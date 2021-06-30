Hhemp.co Launches Wellness Tinctures and New Partnerships at CHAMPS Las Vegas

Hhemp.co tinctures feature custom formulations for Rest, Calm, and Focus, with 100 percent of profits benefiting veteran nonprofit organizations.

July 27-29th, 2021

HAYWARD, CA, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co, a premiere CBG +CBD brand will debut its new product line of dietary tinctures at CHAMPS Las Vegas, an international event platform for counterculture businesses, July 27-29, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Developed primarily for mental health relief, 100 percent of profits from the USA-branded tinctures will benefit veteran nonprofit organizations.

Hhemp.co tinctures are formulated by a compound pharmacist and manufactured at an ISO certified and FDA-registered facility, providing consumers with a safe and clean product. The tinctures feature custom formulations for Rest, Calm, and Focus, and are available in 3000, 2200, and 1800 mg bottles. Designed to be more accessible to the veteran community, Hhemp.co tinctures offer higher doses than most competitors at a more affordable price.

Hhemp.co will display its new tincture line and full portfolio of CBG + CBD wellness products during CHAMPS Las Vegas at Booth 8190. Other products include gummies, lollipops and dietary supplements that are designed to boost immunity, induce relaxation, energize and help with pain.

“The entire reason I got into the CBD market was to offer products that helped improve people’s overall health and quality of life,” said Hhemp.co CEO Bao Le. “My goal is to share my passion and give back to the communities that need it most by helping people heal and achieve optimal health.”

Le has built a reputation for developing innovative hemp products with a purpose. Unlike comparable brands on the market, Hhemp.co products contain both CBG and CBD, delivering an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBG and CBD are taken together the health benefits are amplified.

In addition to the tincture launch, Hhemp.co will officially announce new partnerships during CHAMPS Las Vegas with nonprofit group Veterans Health Solutions and nationally recognized, celebrity-approved brands GasHouse Cannabis and GasHouse Hemp CBD.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Hhemp.co and develop new infusions that build upon our iconic ‘Kingston Approved’ products. Both brands share a passion for innovation, I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish together,” stated Felix Murry, co-founder and CEO of GasHouse.

Hhemp.co is an Oregon and California-based company that partners directly with farmers to cultivate the highest-quality, lab-tested ingredients. Through these alliances, the company is able to offer farm-direct premium products at affordable prices to consumers.

In the first five months of 2021, Hhemp.co exceeded its total 2020 full year revenue with products available in more than 3,000 locations across the country. For more information, visit Hhemp.co.

About HHemp.co:

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 3,000+ retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.



