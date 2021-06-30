CoreStack Recognized Amongst SITech20 2021 Top 20 Most Promising Technology Companies
CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider, today announced that it has been named among the 20 Most Promising Technology Companies of 2021 by SiliconIndia
This recognition among siTech 20 Most Promising Technology Companies of 2021 is a direct reflection of the commitment and passion exuded by the entire CoreStack team”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it has been named among the 20 Most Promising Technology Companies of 2021 in the siTech21 list, by SiliconIndia Magazine. This prestigious list represents the most dynamic and innovative technology companies founded and managed by Indians in the U.S. The selection of CoreStack for the siTech20 list was based on the company’s powerful AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution that enables enterprises to effectively manage their FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps to decrease cloud costs while increasing operational efficiencies by governing cloud operations, security, cost, access, and resources, as well as assuring 100% cloud compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & AWS Well Architected Framework (WAF).
The annual list of 20 Most Promising Technology Companies is selected by a panel of prominent CEOs and CIOs, analysts, V.C.s, founders of several V.C. companies, including the editorial board of SiliconIndia.
CoreStack empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by rapidly enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. Focusing on the three distinct verticals of CloudOps, SecOps, and FinOps, CoreStack’s solution is architected toward driving maximum output from the cloud. CoreStack’s AI and rule-based automation capabilities promise more lean, efficient, and seamless execution of operations. Clients can expect to implement new streamlined workflows with standardized and automated processes that avoid manual intervention errors.
Built on cloud-native services, CoreStack's next-generation solution uses a unique Cloud-as-Code approach which uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology.
“This recognition among siTech 20 Most Promising Companies is a direct reflection of the commitment and passion exuded by our CEO Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, and the entire CoreStack team,” said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer at CoreStack. “CoreStack is committed to helping enterprises overcome operational complexities in the cloud, security and regulatory compliance challenges, and unabated cloud costs with deeper cloud visibility, governance guardrails, and automatic remediation.”
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well Architected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs and operational complexities as they navigate the digital transformation journey. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. With a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to harness the real power of cloud. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. The company is backed by venture investors including Iron Pillar, Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) and Z5 Capital. CoreStack is a recent recipient of the 2021 Gold Stevie American Business Awards in the Cloud Infrastructure category. In addition, CoreStack won the 2021 Best New Products American Business Award in Cloud Governance. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. The Company is a three-time TiE50 Winner and a Emerge 50 League-10 NASSCOM award recipient in Enterprise Software. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io.
