What’s the Difference Between Elder Law and Estate Planning, and When Should I Start?

Estate Planning 101: A Free Advice Chaser Webinar Will Beyers, Certified Elder Law Attorney, the keynote speaker at this event

To learn about estate planning, elder law, and how you can help create a financially secure future for your family, join our free educational webinar.

The more you understand estate planning and elder law, the better equipped you will be to find professionals who can help you protect your assets and your long term goals for your loved ones.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- To protect their finances and their family after they pass, many people have a will--but they're missing out on other financial protections such as estate planning and elder law. To learn about estate planning, elder law, and how you can help create a financially secure future for your family, join our free educational webinar. Advice Chaser will host the event at 12:00 noon Mountain Time on July 6. Advice Chaser, a financial concierge service that matches people with experienced financial advisors, invited Willam Beyers to be the keynote speaker at the event. Mr. Beyers is a lawyer who specializes in elder care and special needs legal planning. After founding his own law firm, Mr. Beyers joined the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys to advocate for better financial protection for aging populations. With his extensive experience, Mr. Beyers will be sharing insights on:• Elder law considerations to include in your estate planning• Common misunderstandings about probate court, and how to stay out of it• How to prepare for the costs of long-term care like nursing homes or care for special-needs children• The differences between trusts and wills and the pros and cons of both• Options for beneficiary deeds and beneficiary designations"Families aren't one-size-fits-all, so your estate planning shouldn't be, either," said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. "The more you understand estate planning and elder law, the better equipped you will be to find professionals who can help you protect your assets and your long term goals for your loved ones. Mr. Beyer's presentation will cover fundamental principles of estate planning and some key factors for achieving peace of mind for you and your family."

