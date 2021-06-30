A Young Professional’s Guide to Understanding Debt: A Free Educational Webinar

Webinar info for Advice Chaser's event on how young professionals can manage debt Speaker Kade Hammes will present at this webinar for young professionals at this Advice Chaser webinar. Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Student loans, auto loans, credit card balances—when you’re starting out as a young professional, it’s common to have this type of debt. It’s not necessarily bad to have debt, but how you handle it will make a huge difference in your finances for decades to come. If you’re wondering about how to pay it off, and what type of balance to strike with savings, investing, and taking advantage of employer-matching in a retirement account, this webinar is for you. Join Advice Chaser in this educational webinar designed for young professionals. The event will premier at 12:00 noon Central Time on July 1. The event is free, but be sure to register for a spot here Advice Chaser, a financial concierge service that matches people with experienced financial advisors, asked Kade Hammes to be the keynote speaker. Kade, a Certified Financial Planner, specializes in financial planning for young professionals and families. After working for one of the largest accounting firms in the country, he founded Storybook Financial, so named because he realizes that each client’s life is a unique story. In this webinar, he’ll share foundational information on debt management, such as:• The differences between secured and unsecured debt, and how a cosigner can affect your loans• Different methods of paying down debt• How to calculate several important debt ratios so you can get an idea of how much debt you should or shouldn’t take on• When credit scores do and don’t matter• What you need to know about refinancing“Kade is a Certified Financial Planner who specializes in helping young professionals get a wise and healthy start on their financial futures. He focuses on their unique challenges and advantages at this stage, and understanding debt is a common place where young people find themselves in trouble. This webinar is great for any ambitious young adult who wants to take control of their life and be as prepared as possible for the future,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.If you have questions about your specific debt situation, or you want to learn more about conquering debt after attending the webinar event, you can work with a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can match you with a financial advisor who has specific experience in working with young professionals and debt management. Get a free consultation today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

