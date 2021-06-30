4 Money Moves for Small Business Owners
Join a free educational webinar hosted by Advice Chaser to learn more about how you can make smart money moves for your business.
Small business owners make up about half of America's economy, but only about a third of their companies will survive more than ten years. If you are a small business owner, you're ambitious and proud of your product or service—but you may need some guidance when it comes to financial strategy. Join a free educational webinar hosted by Advice Chaser to learn more about how you can make smart money moves for your business. The event will begin at 11 a.m. Pacific time on June 30th, so reserve your place quickly here.
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser, a service that matches clients with financial advisors, has invited Erin Voisin, Certified Financial Planner, and Therese Tippie, CPA and tax manager, to be the main speakers. Erin and Therese are part of EP Wealth and will present on tax strategies and cash flow planning strategies. They’ll be sharing specific insights on:
• Four money moves to put your small business on the path to success
• Common financial mistakes that small business owners make
• Things to consider when forming a business entity
• Tips for cash flow planning, both for you and for your business
• Guidelines for what can and can’t be deducted from your taxes
• Strategies for effective business succession planning
“We are looking forward to hearing from Erin and Therese. Their expertise in small business finance, especially in taxes and succession planning, is so valuable. These two presenters are passionate about helping small businesses thrive,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.
Erin and Therese will be sharing insights from their years of experience, but to get advice on your specific situation, your best strategy is to talk with a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can match you with a financial advisor who has specific experience in working with small businesses like yours and helping other business owners establish financial plans. Find a small-business advisor today with a quick free phone call.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
