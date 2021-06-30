Introducing the Newest Launches from Gya Labs’ Aromatherapy Collection
DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing the momentum of this year’s newly introduced products, Gya Labs has expanded the product range of essential oils and skincare products with more in-demand aromatherapy products. This July, the spotlight is on natural, plant-based products to help ease the worries and tensions of today’s stress-filled environments.
For those who adore floral-scented spaces, Gya Labs’ rose geranium essential oil is a popular pick among current fans. Amidst the plethora of benefits including it’s popularity as a note in perfume, skincare-boosting effects and ability to improve menstrual health, it’s a top ingredient in aromatherapy blends aimed at promoting a clearer, calmer mind. It’s also a primary ingredient in the brand’s own Stress Relief aromatherapy blend. Besides inhaling and applying essential oils, diffusing the right blend is another way to reap their calming benefits.
Many might not be aware that there are several varieties of chamomile in nature, and several types are used in aromatherapy practices. Gya Labs’ offers a Roman chamomile essential oil that both nourishes the skin and has calming, soothing properties when inhaled or diffused. The familiar, comforting aroma of chamomile is ideal for those who prefer a milder scent compared to other floral, woody or herbaceous scents in their home. To boost the chamomile’s calming properties, sip some warm chamomile tea before bedtime for a wonderful night’s sleep.
Another highly recommended essential oil for its sleep-promoting properties is neroli essential oil, extracted from the blossoms of the bitter orange tree. Gya Labs’ sourced this fragrant scent from farms in Egypt, but the name of the oil comes from the Italian countess of Nerola. Neroli oil is reported to have anti-aging properties when used with skincare, and in the realm of aromatherapy, it’s perfect for relieving tired minds and easing tension.
As of June 2021, Gya Labs’ collection includes a range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. The brand believes that a little self-care and pampering goes a long way. Having a self-care routine not only makes us look good, it also brings a sense of comfort and self-confidence. Shop Gya Labs skincare range online at www.gyalabs.com where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.
